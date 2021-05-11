Hey Bay City! This is Mayor David McCall, sitting in for Jody, who reports that her eye surgery went well, and she’s now seeing things differently.
Tonight the City Council will meet to consider a host of important matters, and keep the wheels of city government rolling. This month we have a rare opportunity to consider an apportionment request, which may not sound interesting, but affects several properties for the upcoming 15 years. We’ll also hear some reports on cooperation with neighboring cities, efforts that benefit us all. You can attend the meeting at City Hall, or phone in. Check the City’s website for the agenda and call in info.
This week we mourn the loss of one of our community’s great members: Mark Anderson. Mark was one of the first people I met when I came to Tillamook County, and I am proud to have befriended him. For years he was the “weekend guy” at the Tillamook Transfer Station, taking your money while he caught up with you, and feeding your dog a treat or your kids a lollipop. He had a gruff voice like many marines, which went hand-in-hand with the twinkle in his eye, whether he was walking his dog, serving at the Elks, combining good food with great conversation at the Landing, or clipping fins at the hatchery. His wife Bev was a staple at the library counter, and when she retired, so did he – but they both returned regularly to fill in when needed. Rest in peace, my friend.
If you have not yet voted, you still have a few days, but it’s too late to send it by mail. Fortunately we have an Official Ballot Box located in front of City Hall and the Library, where you can drop off your ballot day or night. People like Mark fought so that we would have the ability to choose our representatives through voting in honest and free elections. Choose your candidates wisely, and make your voice heard in this election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.