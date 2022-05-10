Greetings Bay City. Yes, I’m finally back at my desk. We have decided that six months was too long of a vacation from family, friends, and all that we love about Bay City. However, our time with friends and family in Arizona was “A hoot and a half.” In the coming weeks I will be bringing you details of Bay City events, fun gatherings, meetings, and (I would add) stories of my favorite people who give of their time for the betterment of all of Bay City.
A belated Happy Mothers’ Day to two of my favorite mothers – Fay Simmons and Marj Dyrnes; both women of faith, courage, and grace; truly mothers to be admired. And there are more celebrations. I am singing Happy Birthday to Kevin Stoecker and congratulating Kevin and his wife Stephanie on their anniversary; lovely people with a lovely family who are pure joy to know. And readers, that is not an exaggeration.
Don’t forget to turn in your ballots by May 17th. There are two important levies on the ballot: one to fund the Tillamook County Library, and the other for the Bay City Fire Department. Whether you vote yes or no, make your voice heard, or forever hold your peace.
I try never to miss the Bay City Council meetings. It is exciting to watch your council grapple with city. business and issues. After all, they are decisions that affect how we work, live, and play in Bay City, and they take that responsibility very seriously. And sometimes it is very entertaining! The City Council meets the second Monday (5:30 PM) and Tuesday (6:00 PM) of each month at city hall. We have a new council member, Mr. Tim Josi. Most of you will know Tim as a former Tillamook County Commissioner, State Representative, board member of Tillamook PUD, and a volunteer fireman. I’m sure that the council and the city will benefit from his vast experience. Welcome aboard councilman Josi.
I do not know where the time goes. It felt like April had only begun, and the next day it was May. May, the month of memorials, when we pause to recognize the many who gave their lives to protect and serve their communities and our country. Please mark your calendar for May 15th for Peace Officer Memorial Day, and May 30th for Memorial Day to remember those in the military who died in times of war. Originally Memorial Day was called Decoration Day and was set to honor those lost during the Civil War. It was changed to Memorial Day after World War One. While we still honor lost members of the military, families also use this day as a time to visit and lay flowers on the graves of loved ones who have passed on.
I close with the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation, evermore.”
Thank you for reading the Fencepost.
