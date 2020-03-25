“Stay calm and carry on” may not be the right mantra for Bay City right now. Maybe it should be “stay calm and stay home”. I appreciate Amanda Stanaway’s sign that she posted on her door at Mana’s Kitchen. It reads in part, “After consideration of the State and County condition of Covid-19, I have decided to close for two weeks starting on March 14th. Although we have not seen a dramatic effect of the Corona virus in our neighborhood, the spread of such a disease can be stopped by active participation from all stewards of community space”. Since opening, Mana’s Kitchen has been a source of good coffee, good food and good company. It gets even better when she adds her in-house music venues and invites Dan Overholzer, a professional storyteller to entertain. Thank you, Mana, for being a good steward of our community.
Other closings as follows:
The Bay City United Methodist Church will suspend Sunday worship gatherings for the next two weeks to help decrease the rate of infection. They have also canceled their rummage sale that was set for the first week in April. All committee meetings and other gatherings, which includes AA, TOPS, and guitar class are also canceled. During this time if you or someone you know becomes sick, please call Pastor Dave or the office at 503-377-2679, and let them know how they can support you. On March 22nd their worship team will again livestream the 10 AM service for everyone to view. For more information go to their Facebook page, FB@BayCityOregonUMC.
The Bay City Art Center is suspending all Art Center activities including the pancake breakfast and all music concerts through March. They will reevaluate in early April. Their email is baycityartcenter@gmail.com.
All meetings for the Oyster Club the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival are canceled for the rest of the month. Please call me for more information.
During this difficult time, we are fortunate to have City Manager Chance Steffey at the helm as well as David Peterson, our new City Recorder. For further information about City closures, contact City Hall at 503-377-2288 or go to their homepage at www.ci.bay-city.or.us.
Helen Wright collected $343.46 in donations for Pendleton’s flood victims. Fire Chief Darrell Griffith saw that the donations were given to the flood relief effort in Pendleton. Thank you, Helen and Chief Darrell, for your volunteer service. My heart goes out to the citizens of Pendleton. They are still awaiting help from FEMA for flood damage and are now dealing with the threat of the Corona virus.
The famous Quaker saying, “many hands make light work” is especially true when an organization is totally supported by volunteers. The Bay City Art Center, Booster Club, Oyster Club, Volunteer Fire Department, and the Methodist Church, all need help in lightening their load.
Thank you for meeting me at the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
