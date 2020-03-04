Greetings Bay City.
I’m embarrassed to tell you that I made a terrible blunder on the Fencepost two weeks ago. I was totally unaware of it until a very nice gentleman, Michael Dressler, brought it to my attention. He is a member of the Friends of Cape Meares Lighthouse and Volunteer Docent. He had been waiting for someone to point out that the lighthouse is, and always has been, at Cape Meares, not Cape Lookout. He informed me that Cape Lookout was the preferred site due to it’s spacing on the coast. But at 390 feet it was too high, with the light too often in the winter clouds, and it had no source of water for the keepers. Cape Meares, on a 217 foot platform, and with only a 38 foot tower, became our one and only lighthouse, and it had water from a natural spring. Thank you Michael for, not only the correction, but also the bit of history that you sent with it.
I stopped by The Landing this week to see what was happening. The Landing has introduced a new menu for Happy Hour Monday through Friday, and Friday night they have a prime rib special starting at 5:00 and lasting until it runs out. Take my word for it, when a restaurant runs out of prime rib it means two things….the prime rib was outstanding, and the price was cheap. I guess you know where I’m going to be Friday evening at 5:00 O’clock.
I have not connected with Karen Malcom (Downie). I wanted to write about the Downies for two reasons. First, for a family business to stay in business for three generations in this day and age, means that in the beginning someone created a strong foundation to build on. Secondly, Grandma Hazel’s homemade pies are still made on site. That is why they taste so wonderful, and I want to know her secret. The community is happy they are still here, and it’s a wonderful family to know, We have some March birthdays to celebrate: Joyce Caspell, Linda Melgoza and Heidi McCraw. Happy birthday ladies. Michael Dressler of Bay City would like to wish a very happy birthday to Bette Goeres, who turned 96 on February 29th. She is a resident at Griffin House, located at 6630 Alderbrook Rd., Tillamook, OR 97141, if you’d like to send her a birthday card.
I’m proud to say that I have seven grandchildren, but I only have room to share news about one, our granddaughter Macey Jo. Saturday, February 22nd we were proud to see her perform in the Salem All City Honor Concert Choir, better known as the All Stars. These children were chosen from all the middle schools and high schools in Salem. We were there early enough to see these young boys and girls arriving, all looking and acting like typical teenagers. But there was a magical transformation when they walked out on stage in their choir robes and started to sing. Their poise and confidence and beautiful voices made for a moving performance.
Now that I’ve told you about our granddaughter, Macey Jo, I want you to know that all of our grandchildren are smart, talented, and good looking. But what grandpa and I are most proud of is that all of them are kind with tender hearts. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Thank you for meeting me at the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
