Greetings Bay City. I always pick up the newest Northwest 50+ Magazine (it’s free). A wonderful article caught my eye. It was “46 Great Dates to Keep the Sparks in Your Relationship” by Michelle TE. They were all great ideas, with the exception of number seven, “Getting a Pedicure Together.” Somehow watching my beloved getting his toenails cut doesn’t do it for me. However number nine, “Take a Day Trip to the Beach,” works for me and hubby. It does put a spark in our relationship. That’s why we moved here (smiley face). If you haven’t seen this magazine and are age 50 and over, I highly recommend it. You can always find them at Dennys Restaurant in the waiting area.
Helen Wright collected $243.46 in donations for Pendleton’s flood victims. Fire Chief Darrell Griffith will see that the donations are given to the flood relief effort in Pendleton. Thank you Helen and Chief Darrell.
No meeting this month for the Oyster Club. But the wonderful volunteers who stepped forward last week have taken some of the festival responsibilities off my shoulders. The famous Quaker saying, “many hands make light work” is especially true when an organization is totally supported by volunteers. The Bay City Art Center, Booster Club, Oyster Club, Volunteer Fire Department, etc., all need help in lightening their load.
Thank you for meeting me at the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
