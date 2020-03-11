Greetings Bay City.
The popular local band, Benny and the Bay City Rockers, will perform at the Eagles on March 13th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. They play a variety of fun dance music, but according to Gordon McCraw, you can also expect some country western music. So put on your boots and cowgirl hat (or boy) and join us for some boot scootin fun. Next time they are scheduled to perform, get your requests in early to hear Sheriff Lieutenant Gordon McCraw sing Elvis Presley songs. It will make you swoon! Ladies, there will absolutely be no throwing of any items of any kind on stage. My husband and I attended a meeting of the Bay City Emergency Management Committee on February 3rd, and were updated on what the City is doing to insure that our community is ready to respond to a disaster. The city has finished painting lines across streets and placing signs to mark the end of the tsunami zone and show routes to safe gathering places. Containers with emergency supplies are being placed at these sites. When it comes to a disaster, it really comes down to neighbors helping neighbors.
If you want to find out how you and your neighbors can be ready for any kind of disaster, you can contact Fire Chief Darrell Griffith, pick up a preparedness packet at City Hall, or go on line to Oregon Office of Emergency Management: 2 Weeks Ready. Open your home and invite your neighbors in to learn what a neighborhood can do when you come together.
On Tuesday, March 10, the Bay City City Council presented the 2020 John Gettman Volunteer Service Award to Gary and Carla Albright for their outstanding service and dedication to the community. I know of no one more deserving than the Albrights for this award. Kin and I met them for lunch last week to interview them for the Fencepost. My column is too small to do justice for all that they have done. It is very difficult to write about them individually because they have been a team in all that they do. In the 10 years that Gary was the director of Tillamook County Historical Pioneer Museum he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations and grants to restore the build
