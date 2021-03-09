Greetings Bay City and Halleluah! The library has important news to share with us; as of March 8th, the Tillamook County Libraries are opening to inside service. We can browse for our books and use the public computers and copy machines. They will continue curbside as needed, but there are still some restrictions; visits are limited to 15 minutes, and 30 minutes for computer sessions. Branch hours of operation may vary. Bay City Branch is open Mon.-Fri., noon to 5:00 PM. Please note: In all Tillamook County Library branches, masks are still required! For more information call the Tillamook Library (503)842-4792 or the Bay City Branch (503)377-0231).
The Bay City Arts Center is hard at work creating new musical events for us to enjoy. They have not released any more information to the public on upcoming events, but they will put them on the BCAC website when Covid-19 restrictions change.
Leeauna Perry informs me that the BCAC has not yet reopened for in-person activities, but they have been conducting some exciting remote and virtual programs. Currently they are providing art education to students ages K-6th grade in Tillamook School District. They also provide art education to South Prairie Elementary (grades 2-3), who are on a hybrid learning schedule. Students are taught a variety of art skills and techniques while working on projects that are designed to support core curriculum areas of social studies, math, science, health, writing and reading. Currently they are working on a collaborative project between the BCAC and South Prairie Counselor, Dana Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds provides students with an educational video where she reads the book "All the Colors We Are" and discusses how we get our unique skin colors. Leeauna and Mrs. Reynolds couple this with a guided art lesson that starts by students blending their own skin tone color using oil pastels, and culminates with self-portraits. Leeauna says that she is "blown away by how incredibly talented these students are". I am impressed with the many creative ways Leeauna and Dana teach. That is truly amazing.
Make sure that you tune into the BCAC's radio station, KAYN, on channel 92.9 FM. They are on 24/7 and advertise "All music – All of the time".....well, its not always music; Storyteller Dan Overhouser can be heard during Dan's Story Hour on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM, Thursdays at 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, and Fridays at 11:00 PM. You can view the schedule for all radio programs on the BCAC website under "Programs" and "Radio". Dan is a professional storyteller who moved to Bay City four years ago from Colorado. Dan has a degree in forestry and worked as a park ranger. He had visited the area while on vacation and wanted to live here upon retiring. For him it was an easy transition from talking to people as a park ranger to storytelling. He honed his skills by taking classes from the Storyteller Guild. His stories cover a wide range – folklore, historical, native American and more. His theme for March is "Irish", and in April it is "Tall Tales". You won't want to miss them. Dan is also available for private parties, clubs, and organizations, and can be reached at tillamookstoryteller.com.
There is no better time to become a member of BCAC than right now. Collectively, the leadership is the most creative and high energy that has come together in Bay City in a long time. They inspire their faithful volunteers. For more information call Rob Russell at (503)523-8387.
You may not be aware that Wednesday., March 3rd was World Wildlife Day. It was a day adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2013 to commemorate the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife Fauna and Flora (CITES) on March 3rd, 1973. This year's theme of "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet" speaks directly to us here in Tillamook County where people, fish and wildlife all depend on sustainable forests.
Meetings this week:
The Bay City Council meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM at City Hall. Mark your calendar now.
A joint meeting of the Bay City Planning and Parks Committees, Public Works, and the City Council is being held on March 4th to draft action on the update of Bay City's codes and ordnances. The draft will be presented to the City Council for their consideration. A study to assist the City with the update was funded by a grant from the State, and has been ongoing for the last 6-7 months. I will report on the results of this meeting in next week's Fencepost, and will keep you posted about any public meetings that the City will be holding as part of this process.
The disaster preparedness meeting is Monday, March 29th, at 6:00 PM at City Hall. If you cannot attend a meeting and would like a disaster preparedness packet, please call me at (503)931-9721.
Last Tuesday, March 2nd, the Pacific City- Nestucca Valley Chamber held their monthly meeting with a fantastic lineup of speakers and planned events. Two things caught my eye: "Reach the Beach" on May 15th and July 4th fireworks. Doug Olson ended the Chamber letter with their "ironclad guarantee that you will know more about where you live and work at 1:15 PM than you did at noon"; a meeting that is both informative and entertaining. Readers, it doesn't get any better than that!
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.