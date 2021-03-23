Greetings Bay City! A belated happy St. Patricks Day. St. Patricks is a very big day in the very-Irish Daily home. None of us were as "Irish" as hubby Kin's sister, Arlene. She had boxes and boxes of research and pictures of her dream trip to Ireland to meet the Dailys and Fitzgeralds. The Irish are masters of story telling; no wonder Arlene was a prolific published writer under the name Monica Heath, and her own name, Arlene Fitzgerald. Many of her gothic mysteries were set in Ireland. His brother Clete and other sister, Jessie, also wrote wonderful stories and poetry. Kin's family is also musical; all of them sing and play instruments. Kin's dad used to entertain us with his Irish jig. Kin's mom didn't take a backseat in artistic talent; her art work earned her the distinction of being Southern Oregon Artist of the Year for several years running. And true to her very humble nature, where did she keep her ribbons and awards?... in a box under the bed.
The Oregonian Sunday Edition added a spring treat; not one, but two inserts. The inserts were titled "Spring", and asked the question, "Are you ready to spring into a new season?", and continued with "Use our tips to help organize inside and outside your home, exercise a little self-care, freshen up your finances, hey, have a little fun!" Well, as to their first question, I think everyone wants a new season....but I like how they ended with encouraging words "Have a little fun"! I promptly showed Kin the article......He was not impressed. But I enjoyed the articles immensely. I take the business of caring for home and family very seriously, and two suggestions from decluttering expert Marie Kondo caught my attention: #1. Take care of the items in your home with gratitude, and #2. Defeating clutter is to give every item a home.
According to Andrew Selsky (Associated Press), people in Oregon will be better prepared for earthquakes. On March 11th Oregon joined California and Washington as part of the ShakeAlert system that is operated by the U.S. Geological Survey. The system will send earthquake alerts to cell phones to allow people to seek cover before the shaking starts. With experts saying that "the big one" is coming, whether tomorrow or 50 years from now, its good to know that scientists are finding ways to help us be prepared.
Bay City residents, don't forget that there is a disaster preparedness meeting March 29th at 6:00 PM at City Hall. Please come and provide your ideas for how to make sure that everyone in our community has emergency supplies, and knows where to go and what to do in the event of a natural disaster. The committee also hopes to have more information on the ShakeAlert system coming to Oregon.
The Bay City Council and Budget Committee will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, beginning at 6:00 PM at City Hall. The meeting will be held to discuss the supplemental budget 2020-21. The public is welcome to attend or dial-in to 425-436-6370 Access 1819139.
Spring break Grub Club started Monday, March 22nd, and continues through March 26th. It's not too late to help. Lunch bags are made up at Camp Magruder in the dining room on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 AM. If you want to help with handing out lunches, the bus route leaves Camp Magruder on Wednesday and Friday at 11:20. Call the church office to volunteer. Please note: All COVID-19 requirements (wearing masks, hand washing, and hand sanitizer) are followed. Temperatures are taken when you sign in at Camp Magruder. Call the BC Methodist Church at (503)377-2679 to volunteer. It's good for the soul.
If you haven't been to a public library in years, then it is time for you to check it out. It's not the same library as when we were in school. Bill Landau, the Extension Librarian for the Tillamook County Library, said that libraries have changed; It is still about books "But we are more about the people. We want to provide information and inspiration, not just in book form, but in any format that gets our point across". Libraries have become, more than ever, the center of community life, but you can still lose yourself in a magical world of books.
Dear readers, I leave you today with this Irish blessing:
"May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness comes through your door"
(From my friend, Karen Shea, who is moving to Bay City. And Bay City be warned....the two of us together....you won't know whether to laugh, cry, or call the police!)
Thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
