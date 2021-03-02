Greetings Bay City! Good news! Spring has sprung! My daffodils are up! Time to get outside and start the deep clean of the house exterior, garage, both vehicles, and, last but not least, the yard. My list is long, but I am excited to get started. With Kin's help, I finished the spring clean inside of our home early. He had a list; I haven't given him the new list yet. You'll know by the next Fencepost if a spring camping trip sounded like a better use of his time. However I thought that you might be starting your own spring clean, and might need some help.......helpful advice I mean. Here are two things that my friends found helpful when they let me help them clean. Advice #1: For clutter, divide and conquer. Example: Empty the contents of the pantry and organize by categories, take a picture of the collected items in each category, and then purchase the right size containers needed. Advice #2: When you spring clean, clean out the drawers, cupboards, and closets in the entire house three days before you start the process of cleaning ceilings, walls, floors, windows, fans, and, I'll just say, etc. Remember the Golden Rule of housekeeping is "When in doubt, throw it out".
Hats off to Justin Aufdermauer, Chamber Director, and his team at the Tillamook Chamber for the creative ways they have kept Tillamook "moving forward" during the pandemic. The very fact that they sent out weekly, and sometimes daily information on the pandemic shows they were on top of the issues facing the Tillamook business community and the community at large. The Chamber leadership was determined to find new ways to bring dollars to our community. This, readers, is a winning team.
Congratulations to Garibaldi Library on its 92nd birthday! The library opened its doors in 1929 and, to this day, is still serving the community. I have missed spending physical time in a library searching for the perfect afternoon read. Right now I am reading "Cold Sassy Tree" by Olive Anne Burns from our son's private collection, which is larger than most small town libraries. I have also started a new book (new to me) on loan from my neighbor and friend, Billy Schreiber, called "The Night Orion Fell" by Abigail B. Calkin. It's the tragic true story of the 1982 search and rescue of the F/V Fargo, a trawler that fished out of Garibaldi; a story undoubtedly familiar to local commercial fisherpersons and other long-time residents of the community.
More organizations are now back to meeting in person rather than a ZOOM meeting (or both). The Bay City Boosters is one of them. They meet the last Friday of every month in the Ad Montgomery Room at City Hall. They gather at 11:30 AM, and, at this time, they are asking members and guests to bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and water will be provided. Their next meeting will be March 26th.
Fay Simmons shared a piece of history with me about a club that no longer exists, and I wish it did. It was called The Mother's Club. They were responsible for starting the Easter egg hunts in the park, and for making improvements to the park equipment. The mothers took turns being president of the club. Amazing things happen when mothers meet for the good of their children. Of course there is more to the story, but I am still gathering material. If you have information about The Mother's Club, please contact me.
March meetings you won't want to miss; so mark your calendar now:
The Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) meets the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30. The next meeting is March 2nd, and they meet at the Eagles.
The Bay City City Council's next workshop meeting is Monday, March 8th at 5:30, and the regular meeting is Tuesday, March 9th at 6:00. Both are held at City Hall and the public is encouraged to attend.
If you have not prepared for any natural disaster, and would like information and material on disaster preparedness, the next meeting is Monday, March 29th at 6:00 PM in City Hall.
Speaking about preparedness, Kin and I spent a couple of days putting together our emergency evacuation supplies by following the information in our emergency packet (available at city hall). It was easy to follow and fun to do together.
I want to tell you a true story about being prepared. A few years ago Tillamook County was hit by a horrific storm with rain, wind, flooding, landslides, road closures, and NO POWER. Our adult children called repeatedly, trying to reach us to hear if we were safe. We didn't hear our phones because we were cooking steaks on the barbeque and baking potatoes in the fireplace. We had opened a bottle of wine and lit candles. We were hosting a neighborhood "blackout party". The best party ever! So the moral of the story is "Always be Prepared".
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
