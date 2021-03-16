Greetings Bay City! Has this not been the longest winter? That's how it felt to me; long and sad. But as I write the Fencepost today, the sun is shining, my cherry trees are starting to bloom, and the sky is blue. Spring has sprung, and hope, renewal and healing always come with spring.
The ongoing process to update Bay City's land use regulations and Bay City Development Ordnance #374 is giving our town the opportunity to determine what we will look like and how liveable the town will be in the future. Recommendations in the action plan were presented at a special meeting of the Bay City Council and Planning Committee on March 8th. The meeting was to take questions before adoption of the final action plan. Decisions are being made that will affect businesses, housing, transportation (including bike paths, sidewalks, etc.) and the appearance of the town core; so if you have ideas or concerns, now is the time to get involved. A few of the actions being considered include:
• Establish a percentage of street-facing facades that must be covered in windows/glazing for commercial buildings.
• Require weather protection (e.g. canopies and overhangs).
• Clarify buffering and landscaping or fence screening standards to define what constitutes buffering clearly and under what conditions it is required.
• Reevaluate the requirement for uses surrounding historic structures to be architecturally compatible with existing historic structures.
Numerous comments from community members suggested it is not important for the City to regulate architectural elements such as style, building materials, and color. Some comments suggested that existing buildings are not exemplary and should not be the basis for architectural design. Survey responses showed weak support for architectural design requirements (i.e. color palate, building materials, etc.). As a designer I would agree that some of the existing buildings are not exemplary design and should not be the basis for future design projects. However it is very important that we recognize that Bay City's future projects cannot ignore existing structures, and that existing structures need to be improved. When you have a cohesive plan for building materials, color, and architectural design for the old and the new, the look of the community ages well.
Music lovers take note (pun intended)! The Bay City radio station, KAYN 92.9 FM, is now airing locally produced music shows as well as two syndicated shows each week; this in addition to their 24-hour "Mystery Mix", so aptly named by Charlie Woodridge. Today's programs were "Forgotten Estuary" with Ryan Goldsmith, and "Daisy Chains" by Hope Montgomery. Other programs were Mop Tops and the King" with Steve Chlemsford, "Calling all Cowboys" with Chuckaroo the Buckaroo, "Treasure Chest", and my favorite program "Dan's Story Hour".
Rob Russell, the KAYN station manager, has added a new show, "Music of My Grandparent's Generation" with Mark Harvey. It's so new you won't see it listed on the newly released program schedule. It airs on Thursdays at 1:00 PM and Fridays at 10:00 PM. BCAC was awarded a generous TLT grant from the city of Bay City which will allow KAYN to live stream all over the world via Live365 starting May 1st. The Arts Center has just put Bay City on the world map!
I will follow up next week with more information on the Arts Center's programs and their plans to improve their communications and outreach in our community. For now you can find the spring program schedule on their website at www.baycityartscenter.weebly.com. Happy listening Bay City.
The 2021 Tillamook County Almanac is here. This resource guide is free and can be found at local restaurants, grocery stores, libraries, etc.; wonderful reading! I would like to thank Sheltered Nook, All Star Appliances, and Food Roots for placing ads on the Bay City page. Please remember and thank the people and businesses that invest in our community.
If you want to try something new, try volunteering. Your community needs you; and you may not know it, but you need your community as well. Volunteering will bring great joy to your life.
The Methodist Church Grub Club will be making lunches for spring break from March 22nd through March 26th. Lunches will be packed at Camp Magruder Sunday the 21st after church and on weekday mornings at 9:00 AM. If you would like to help make lunches or ride the bus to deliver lunches, please contact Linda Melgoza at the church office, (503)377-2679. The bus will deliver lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 11:15 AM.
The Care Center (Tillamook Warming Center) is still in need of donations of non-perishable food and warm clothing. Donations can be dropped off at the Bay City Methodist Church on Wednesdays from noon to 5:00 PM. Please remember that office hours can vary, so call ahead and be sure to leave your name, phone number and a brief message in that order, and your call will be returned.
I am closing with a quote from Tillamook County's favorite garden expert, Carla Albright; "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow"; so start planting today.
Thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.