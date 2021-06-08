Greetings Bay City!
June is bustin' out all over (musical notes). Summer is back with the Dairy Parade, fireworks, farmers' markets, and, best of all, the bay is filled with boats crabbing and fishing. Bay City in the summer is the best place to experience summer. Everything, and I mean Everything, is just out our front doors. I would say "It doesn't get any better than that", but you're probably tired of hearing it.
The beautiful weather has many of us out enjoying nature, including watching the birds that are busy nesting. Kin and I enjoy watching the house finches diving in and out of our arborvitaes. In reading the "Discover Bay City" webpage, we found that the Bay City sewage ponds is a good place to watch for nesting Purple Martins, so you birders might want to check that out.
As promised, our neighbor and fishing guru, Mike Brown gave me a fishing report for the column. Mike said that with nearshore halibut fishing being open every day now, in four trips he has gotten two halibut, and hopes to get one more to fill his freezer for the year. He hadn't gone springer fishing this year because the last two years were so bad, so was surprised to hear from a local guide that the spring salmon fishing has been better than last year. He and his neighbor, Billie Schreiber decided to hit the high tide in the bay. At first they got no bites, but right at high tide Mike hooked what turned out to be the largest salmon he had caught in a long time. The photo mike sent attests to this. What a beautiful fish; and, as is typical of Mike, he was generous enough to give us a healthy chunk of it. Ummm, delicious!
The Bay City Arts Center is offering their popular "Discovery in Stone" workshop on Friday, June 11th and Saturday, June 12th from 9 AM to 4 PM. Tuition is by donation, instructors are on hand, and stone and tools are supplied. Bring your own lunch. For more information call Charlie at (503)377-7013. BCAC also continues to offer a variety of online classes in art and music, as well as live art classes via ZOOM. Printable art projects are also available. In addition, BCAC is continuing their jazz concert series with a performance by guitarist John Stowell and bassist Bob Bowman on July 9th at 7 PM. They are offering 30 tickets for $25 apiece. Also be sure to tune in this week to Bay City Radio Station KAYN 92.9 FM for a mix of great music, story telling with Dan (my favorite), and more entertainment throughout your day. For more information call Rob at (503)523-8387 or visit their website at https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com.
The Methodist Church is busy preparing for Grub Club and can use a few more volunteers. The dates will be Monday, June 21 through Friday, August 27. Sunday, June 20 will be the first day to meet at Camp Magruder to set up bags, and Monday, June 21 will be the first day of bus delivery. Volunteering your time to help with this valuable outreach program will be greatly appreciated.
The social hour, held every Tuesday on ZOOM, is on hiatus until further notice. However, the Sunday worship service is still being live-streamed on Facebook every Sunday at 10 AM at https://www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/live/. If you do not have access to Facebook, you can find a viewer on their website at the following link: http://www.baycityorumc.org/worship-service-live-stream.html.
I received the June newsletter from City Hall today and it was chuck full of information and news. They are working on a new phone system that will allow the caller to reach a specific department directly and leave a message. This will help facilitate better communication. I wonder if it will ever answer with "Sorry, the voice box is full!". The city wants to remind you that all bill payments are to be placed in the secure lockbox at the front door. They also have new planning forms and applications, online bill paying, and new office hours of Monday-Friday, 10 AM TO 4:00 PM; all good things to improve their customer service. Hats off to the entire office staff for the excellent job under the strain of Covid restrictions.
Mark your calendars for the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 8th at 6 PM at City Hall. The Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday the 16th.
The city has volunteer openings on the following committees: Planning Commission, Emergency Preparedness Committee, and Fire Department. For details call the city office at (503)377-2288. "Many hands make light work". Volunteer.
That’s all the news for today. Thank you for reading the Fencepost.
I’m closing with a few lines from my favorite Broadway musical, Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Carousel”:
But its comin, by gum. We can feel it come.
You can feel it in your heart.
You can feel it in the ground.
You can see it in the trees.
You can smell it in the breeze.
Look around, look around, look around.
June is bustin’ out all over.
