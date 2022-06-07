Greetings Bay City.
I’m happy to report that a new business has moved to Bay City. The former Garibaldi’s ‘Vintage by the Bay’ is now Bay City’s ‘Vintage by the Bay.’ The owners, Kim Carr and Mark Sprenger, feel that Bay City is a wonderful fit for their products and store concept. The vintage market offers both vintage collectibles and those with a farmhouse look. The store itself is light and bright, with beautiful displays of collectibles from fifteen different vendors, and growing. To say that I was impressed would be an understatement.....beautiful store with wonderful treasures on every shelf and a friendly helpful staff. It is a shopping experience at its best. The vintage store, located on 5th St., is open seven days a week from 10 to 5, but mark your calendars so you don’t miss their grand opening on Saturday, June 11th from 10 to 5. Stop by and welcome Vintage by the Bay, which their business card describes as a “Retro Riches and Vintage Market.”
Last call for buying your advance tickets to see Amanda Stanaway and Friends who will be performing at the Bay City Arts Center on Saturday, June 11th from 7 to 9 PM. The $20 tickets can be purchased at Mana’s Kitchen, Sheltered Nook and the Arts Center, or at the door for $25. Seating is limited so don’t wait. You don’t want to miss hearing Amanda perform her “Gutsy Folk Rock” with Stan Cassel and Tevis Hodge Jr., two highly regarded musicians from Portland’s thriving music scene.
Readers, we have a new member of the Bay City staff. David Mattison is our new planning technician. As senior planner, his list of responsibilities is a very long one, but I hear from his coworkers that Dave is great at his job, and they are very happy to have him onboard. Dave has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the U of O, and a master’s in planning from the University of Colorado, Denver Campus, where he was known as “Denver Dave” (no further explanation; just a big grin). His life has been filled with more than just work. You may be surprised to learn that he has an artistic side and has lent his talents to TAPA. He also has authored several children’s books; but the one he is most proud of is “Hokey, The Hoquarton Troll” (Slough), published in 2003. It was a very fun meet and greet time with Dave, always smiling while he talked. But when he said he was married to his wife Sammy, and that they have a 10-year-old daughter, his smile went from ear to ear; very proud hubby and dad. Only good people are hired in Bay City. I can guarantee it.
Do you know what a perfect day looks like to me in Bay City?: Starting my day with pancakes at Downie’s, hiking with Kin at Kilchis Point, meeting friends for homemade soup at Mana’s, shopping till I drop at Vintage by the Bay, and, if it’s Saturday night at 8:00 o’clock, I would be at The Landing for karaoke. Bay City is a wonderful place to live.
Happy birthday to my sweet friends Mindy and Joy, and happy anniversary to sweethearts Joy and Howard, Jerry and Pat. Tom and Ann, and friends Ann and Bill Thomason, who we met as newlyweds 57 year ago. Happy anniversary to my sweet husband who will always be my boyfriend. Love, Jody.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
P.S. I wrote a risqué happy anniversary message to hubby Kin. If you see it, Editor Joe left it in. If you don’t see it, Editor Joe took it out.
