I love reading obituaries. My only complaint is that they are not long enough or have enough information. In the words of Paul Harvey, I always want to hear “The Rest of the Story”. I discovered a truly wonderful obituary written by a grieving daughter about the life of her mother. It was obvious to the reader that she had a wonderful personality, was fun loving, and had a great sense of humor. She was a stay at home mother, married to a fireman. It was very clear that the memories of her mother’s life were cherished by her daughter. She shaped her children’s lives, contributed to the life of her neighbors, and beyond. She was unforgettable! I cut it out and put it in my funeral box (don’t make me explain my funeral box). I read this obituary to my adult children and husband. I told them to change her name to mine and use her obituary. They said I couldn’t do that, so I told them that if they don’t they’re going to have to make something up on their own.
This last week there was another wonderful obituary in the Headlight Herald about John D. (Jack) Randall whom I attended church with. His 100th birthday would have been July 25th. Jack was a hard working family man who served in WWII and spent 40 years as a railroad fireman and engineer. Stories of his early years showed that he always had a sunny disposition and loved to laugh. In his retirement years he enjoyed crabbing, claming, playing golf, and enjoying the companionship of family and friends; in other words, fully engaged in life to the very end.
The Tillamook Eagles used the pandemic closure to remodel three bathrooms. They also pulled out the kitchen appliances and gave the kitchen a fresh coat of paint and a Covid-19 cleaning. Did you know that the Eagles have no paid employees? It is an organization that is managed and staffed entirely by volunteers. Although they have younger members, it’s safe to say that the majority of their membership are in the senior age bracket. They are proud to say that the hands-on labor for this project was done by men and women in this age group. This is another example of an organization of volunteers giving their time and money to improving the lives of others. The Eagles are open seven days a week from 11 AM to 10 PM. For information about becoming a member call (503)842-4101.
I enjoyed visiting the Tillamook Senior Center. It is another organization that is totally staffed and managed by volunteers. They recognize the importance of providing, not only a facility and programs that keep seniors physically and mentally engaged, but they create other opportunities for them to serve in the community at large. Whether you want to play pool or are looking for a card game, there is always something fun going on. They continue to seek new programs of interest to seniors. If you have ideas for new activities or want more information about how you can become involved, call Barbara at (503)842-8988.
Don’t dismiss the impact of seniors on our lives; and not only for their volunteer efforts, but for the collective wealth of knowledge they represent. The value of our seniors cannot be ignored. Seniors vote. They also spend money and support the economy. The health and vitality of older adults is a major economic engine. The volunteer hours seniors contribute nationally to schools, churches, non-profits, and communities at large exceeds $77 billion (estimate provided by the Corporation for National and Community Service). Imagine if every organization had to pay for those services. Some organizations would not exist without this volunteer work force. Our community needs this bookend of society. Their health and well-being impacts us all. They are not expendable.
Bay City, you are invited to the opening of Garibaldi Maritime Museum’s Annual Juried Show - Guarding our Coast: Tribute to Our Heroes, June 3 – August 29. Speaking of guarding our coast, we don’t want to forget the local members of the U.S. Coastguard, who, along with all members of our military branches, have volunteered to protect our country and it’s citizens. Many of them continue to volunteer in their communities when they leave the service.
This week I wanted to share my thoughts about our senior citizens. When we lose them to something like Covid-19, it is a loss. They are not just a statistic, but are valued contributors to our communities, and are loved and cherished by their families and friends. I hope I have given you a different perspective on how seniors live and work on behalf of their communities.
Thank you, and I’ll see you next week at the fence post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.