Greetings Bay City!
July, it’s here; the month we celebrate the birth of our nation. When we read the stories of our fight for independence, the names in the textbooks are mainly the leaders, the generals. But behind these great leaders were ordinary men and women like us who suffered and died for the hope of freedom. As we celebrate the 4th of July, think of the people they did not write about, and what they did for our nation.
A group of dedicated volunteers spent Saturday, June 29th assembling an 8’X12’ storage building for emergency preparedness supplies at Watts Family Park in Bay City. These are excerpts from a report given to me by volunteer Greg Sweeney: Materials were brought to the park early by Public Works Director, Roy Markee. Helen Wright and her husband Steve were the first volunteers to arrive, and by 8 AM the volunteers had assembled ladders and various tools. Fire Chief, Darrell Griffith and his son Jacob, brought a generator and an impressive array of power tools. The generator made it possible to use Mike Lawson’s pneumatic nail gun. Helen provided the workers with a hot lunch enjoyed by all. Other volunteers on the project included Cathy Manis, Jack Long, Greg Sweeney, Josh Keller, and Dallas Coleman. Another work party will be planned soon to complete this structure. A second storage shed will be built at a time and location TBD. If you would like to get involved, please attend the next emergency preparedness meeting at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 7th at City Hall, or call (503)377-2288 for more information. I guarantee you’ll be working alongside the nicest people you’ve ever met.
I am happy to hear that the Garibaldi City Council has voted to move forward with their annual Garibaldi Days on the 4th weekend in July; a lighter version than we have seen in the past, but by no means less fun. They are celebrating their 61st annual parade. Events still include the Fire Department vs. Coast Guard water ball fight, and returning is the Rod Run, held on Hwy. 101 in the Myrtle Wood Factory Outlet parking lot. Also, a fireworks display is planned. And adding to the fun atmosphere are vendors, vendors, and more vendors. For more information and for Garibaldi Days 2021 ‘Lite’ Vendor and ‘Lite’ Parade applications, call Laura at City Hall (503)941-8581. Do not miss this extremely popular coast event.
If you are still looking for more family fun, no one does it better than Pacific City and their Dory Days. This unique event starts Saturday, July 17th at 11:00 AM with the Dory Days parade. This will be their 61st Dory Days celebration and will feature a great collection of world-famous dory boats, classic cars, local favorites like Smokey the Bear, Dory Days Princess and Junior Princess; and you can expect a surprise Grand Marshall. Dory Days is one of only 21 Oregon events to become part of the Oregon Heritage Tradition. This fact alone should make you want to be part of this celebration. Contact the Pacific City Chamber at (503)801-5221 or (503)392-4340 for more information. It is truly an event to remember.
It has been 16 months since the Bay City Methodist Church has held in-person worship services. When the pandemic began to take hold, the Methodist Church not only moved their entire service and outreach programs to online but created new programs. They looked for ways to meet the needs of the community at large and did all of this like angels unseen; but you could feel them. It is with this continued thoughtfulness toward their fellow man that they ask you to wear a mask to help protect others. You may enter the church without a mask when showing verification of your covid vaccination. They thank you for being part of their effort to make everyone feel safe. I would like to quote two lines from Pastor Dave Hurd’s welcome back letter: “Jesus teaches us that loving God and loving others are inseparable,” and “Our scriptures proclaim it, and our hymns sing about it.” I hope you’ll start your week with these words in your heart.
Happy 4th of July. Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.