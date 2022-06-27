The smell of marshmallows roasting over the campfire. Singing songs with my grandpa's old guitar. The sound of colorful, red, white and blue fireworks painting pictures in the sky,”boom…pop… crack.” The sound of laughing and storytelling with loved ones. Taking off my shoes and running across Rockaway Beach. Jumping over tumbling waves that roll in. Building sandcastles with my brothers and sister. This is what the Fourth of July means to me. Although these are some of my favorite things about the Fourth of July, it is also important to remember what the Fourth of July truly means and represents.
I am Jody Daily’s granddaughter and the guest writer for this week's column.
This year I was able to take Advanced Placement United States Government and Politics as a sophomore. Taking this class opened my eyes to many key parts of history, and one is Independence Day. Independence Day, as most of you know, is to celebrate the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. This day was a significant day for our country; the document officially records that the United States is an independent country from Great Britain. It also outlined the famous quotes of, “People have certain Inalienable Rights, including Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness”, “All Men are created equal”, and “Individuals have a civic duty to defend these rights for themselves and others.” (USHistory.org). This became the foundation on what The United States was built upon, as well as the quotes painted on canvases that hang on our living room walls.
However, a quote that truly sums up the meaning of the Fourth of July and the history of Independence Day is by Mac Thornberry: “No other date on the calendar more potently symbolizes all that our nation stands for than the Fourth of July.”
Now, as you plan your family barbecue and buy the fireworks, think about what the Fourth of July means for you and for others. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to write in this week’s column and hope to write again soon.
Grandma will see you next week at the Fencepost.
