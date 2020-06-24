Greetings Bay City! I think we are living in the volunteer capitol of the United States. The Bay City United Methodist Church is at the top of the list. The church and it’s steeple make it the most prominent building in town. It was dedicated in 1893 and still looks very much as it did 127 years ago. The members still have a reputation for putting their faith in action. When our community needed masks, they jumped on it and produced masks for every member of their church and beyond. When the Pearl Festival needed manpower to put up the festival tent, they came to the rescue. When another crew could not be there to help in the Pearl booth, they came and worked the entire day. This summer their Grub Club is working in partnership with the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church Grub Club, Camp Magruder, the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, First Student, and The Mudd Nick Foundation to provide lunches to any child aged 0-18 living within the District who desires a mid-day meal. In two days this last week they had already handed out about 500 lunches. Call the church at (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net to find out when and where lunches are served and how to volunteer.
Even though the church is closed to in-house services, the members are out in the community serving. That’s why the Methodist Church reader board states “The church is not the building, it’s the people”. To access the live stream of the 10 AM Sunday services or the weekly Wednesday night hymn sings, go to https://www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/live/.
I received an email from the Bay City Arts Center saying that, due to social distancing and COVID-19 group activity restrictions, they will be conducting an Online Art Camp to kick off the summer. Although it is online, you can expect it to be packed full of creativity, art, and education. Classes will be taught via ZOOM using camp-provided supplies and tools sold as kits. The participants will have live art instruction taught by local instructors, and will have the ability to see and engage with friends. You do not have to be physically in Tillamook County to participate. The June camp offerings are posted on their website at baycityartscenter.weebly.com/covid-19-art-camps.html. They will be adding more camps throughout the summer. If you are interested in custom camps to meet your child’s and family needs, interests, and schedules, or for more information or to register, call Leeauna Perry at (503)842-2701 or email kidarttillamook@gmail.com. What a great summer program!. Thank you BCAC and Leeauna Perry.
As reported in last week’s Headlight Herald, the Bay City City Council nominated and voted in council member David McCall to serve as interim mayor until the election in November. This has left a vacancy on the City Council. If you are a Bay City resident and would like to receive an application, call City Hall at (503)377-2288 for more information. Thank you mayor and council members for volunteering to serve our city. Bay City may be small, but we recognize the heavy work load borne by the mayor, city council, and city employees.
The all-volunteer Bay City Fire Department is looking for more volunteers. During the last few months they have gone from 22 volunteers to 10. Chief Griffith is looking for trainees for fire fighters, drivers, EMT, pump operators, and other positions. Call Chief Griffith at (503)377-0233 for more information about how to become a Bay City fire fighter. I would love to be a fire fighter; but at 5 feet, 73 years old, and a bit on the chubby side, a couple of them would have to boost me up into the truck! Picture that!
When I said that Bay City is the volunteer capitol of the United States, I meant that. Even our public works personnel, although paid, volunteer on their own time. I’ll never forget how hard you worked putting up the new 40’X 60’ tent for the 2019 Pearl Festival. Thank you for always going the extra mile: Scott Motsinger, Brian Bettis, Don Miller, Miln Cochran, Walter Nordman, and, of course, Public Works Director Chance Steffey.
A belated Happy Fathers Day to all the men in my life, including my friends Pat Patterson, Lloyd Seely, Bub Simmons, Mike Brown; and to my “One and Only”…. Happy Fathers Day....again. And for a dad laugh: “How does a dad justify buying a boat?……….There was a sale”.
I want my Bay City readers to know that I love Bay City and am grateful that I get to live in paradise.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
