Wow! We are so happy that we spent our anniversary night at Kitty’s Food and Spirits. Owner Joel Baker, and his talented guest musicians, country legends Donnie and Larry Simmons on bass and lead guitars, with vocals, kept everyone on the dance floor. Joel Baker is known for his vocals; and when he solos on the drums, he can knock the socks off his audience, and he did. Last, but never least, Scott Casey joined the band on keyboard and vocals; and when Scott joins in, you know it’s going to be a good night with topnotch entertainment. Kitty’s is known for great food, great music, and Joel, with wife Dana, treat everyone as a personal guest. You may not realize it, but Kitty’s also offers family dining (yummy pizza). They are open every day, with food served from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM (12:00 PM on Fri. and Sat.). You can dine in or have takeout. Try it; You’ll like it.
Speaking of fun places, have you noticed the new paint job on The Landing? Great colors! Can’t wait to see what else they do to make it the center piece of downtown. It has always been the favorite of locals for business and club meetings, dinner with family and friends, and we have all missed the Friday fun night with karaoke. Hope they will find a replacement for Janice Ross, who has retired. Her singing and dancing were the entertainment. I will truly miss her fun spirit.
I always look forward to receiving the Tillamook County Library newsletter, and I also follow Bill Landau’s weekly column “Tales from the Library”. I particularly enjoy the personal stories he adds to the commentary and news. He shared memories of his summers eating popsicles, going on picnics and playing in the sprinklers. But summers also meant for him regular visits to the local library for the kids’ summer reading program. Tillamook Library’s reading program started on June 14th and ends on August 2nd. You can register online at Beanstack ( https://tillabook.beanstack.org). I read that there are prizes involved (you lucky ducks). Other activities include crafts, songs, and virtual storytimes. They haven’t left anyone out. They have summer reading programs for teens and adults, with a chance to win gift cards. Sounds like wonderful activities for the whole family. I am always amazed at the sheer volume of quality programs they provide for residents of Tillamook County.
The Bay City Arts Center is offering “A Summer Full of Art Fun” for ages K-12, and the best part is, It’s Free. It’s open for youth participants from any school district and county. They are providing hands-on art education and learning opportunities in theater, horticulture and landscape design, character drawing, and a muralism camp. This class will create a mural at the Bay City skate park. It is a good project for students throughout the county to meet new friends while they create an art piece for the community to be enjoyed for years to come. For younger elementary-age artists, they are offering a variety of visual and performance art options, for example, introduction to mosaics, character drawing, and theater camp. For more details contact Leeauna Perry (503)842-2701 or email kidarttillamook@gmail.com. From all the parents in Bay City, thank you Leeauna, Charlie Wooldridge, and Rob Russell.
Lots of news from the City of Bay City and City Council:
They have two job openings and are currently accepting applications for the City Manager position and Planning and Special Projects Technician. Applications for both positions will be accepted until Wednesday, June 30th, at 5:00 PM. For more information about either position, please email baycity@ci.bay-city.or.us.
City Council and the Budget Committee are meeting for a public hearing on Tuesday, June 22nd, at 6:00 PM to adopt resolutions and the FY 2021-2022 budget. It will be held in city hall. The hearing involves resolutions on water and sewer user rates, street maintenance fees, State revenue sharing, interfund loan, and volunteer resolution. The Council is asking that you wear a mask unless you show proof of vaccination. If you’re not able to attend in person, you can dial into (425)436-6370, access# 1819139#.
Well, dear readers, it’s been quite a week. We have been getting ready for Grandma Camp. We have had phone calls from our daughter and most of the grandchildren. Their enthusiasm warms our hearts. Yes, we know we are in for a chaotic, noisy, and yes, most wonderful fun time. It’s our first Grandma Camp since our son passed away in 2018. He will be on our hearts and minds, but we will be celebrating our family’s love for one another and feeling blessed to be together. You can expect a detailed account of the joys of grandparenting our brood next week.
“No cowboy was ever faster on the draw than a grandparent pulling a baby picture out of a wallet” (author unknown).
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
