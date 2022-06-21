Greetings Bay City.
If you missed the Amanda Stanaway and Friends concert at the Bay City Arts Center, you missed the performance of the year. No matter your favorite genre of music, when you watch and hear that level of quality in song and instrument, you are aware that you are in the presence of masters of their craft. Amanda, with friends Stan Cassell and Tevis Hodge Jr. from the Portland music scene, put on a show for the ages. Amanda captivated the crowd with her gripping ballads and original numbers. Stan Cassell did a superb job of blending his expert skills on the acoustic guitar with Mana’s beautiful vocals and harmonizing with her. Stan is a gifted artist, and it is easy to see why he is much sought after by other musicians. Mana is a singer who can hit amazingly high and low notes that can stir your soul. She surprised everyone by ending the show by accompanying herself on the piano with an original number that she wrote called “River to my Soul.” Tevis Hodge Jr. brought the house down with his amazing skill on a steel resonator blues guitar, played with and without a slide. His play list included a variety of traditional blues numbers first performed by legendary blues singers from the early 20th century. His knowledge of those performers and the history of the blues added interest to the show. It was a great night of entertainment in Bay City. Thank you to Sheltered Nook, Mana’s Kitchen, D and D, and the Arts Center for sponsoring the event. You won’t want to miss the next one coming.
Have you eaten at The Landing lately? Every Friday night is prime rib night. It comes highly recommended by Fencepost reader, Larry Christensen, and former The Landing owner, Helen Wright. Helen who also recommends the homemade soup, but her personal favorite is the French dip sandwich. Don’t forget that every Friday night is karaoke. This is your chance to show off your vocal cords, singers. A good meal, plus entertainment. It doesn’t get any better than that!
The library reading program for all ages has begun, and the theme this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” The reading program doesn’t end until August 10th...... That’s a lot of happy summer reading. Teens can drop in at 2:00 to the main library for some creativity time. Also included in the summer fun is Family Movie at the main library. Do you have a question? Your Bay City Library is happy to help. Call (503)377-0231 for more information.
Mark your calendar now for Saturday, July 30th (8 to 10 PM) to see the return performance of “Roll-on Alabama” tribute band, hosted by Tillamook’s very own Kitty’s Food and Spirits. The tribute band’s live performance will feature all of Alabama’s original songs; for example, Mountain Music, Tennessee River, Roll-on, and more. I have it on good authority that, if you like three-part harmony, “Their three-part harmony is like no other.” Buy your tickets early! April’s Alabama tribute performance was played at Kitty’s to a sellout crowd. Seating is limited, so buy your tickets now and be prepared for a night of great entertainment. For information call (503)354-2463.
Thank you to our amazing City Manager Liane Welch, for the following report from City Hall.
Bay City Emergency Volunteers (BCEV) – The BCEV have been delivering one-gallon paint buckets as a starter Emergency Preparedness Kits to all residences in Bay City. Thanks to the many who donated money or items. Look for yours soon! BCEV is still looking for neighborhood captains, call 503-377-2288 for information. Neighbors helping neighbors during emergencies, including watermain breaks, winter storms, wildland fires, earthquakes.
Bay City was awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds as part of the response to COVID recovery needs. The City has spent some of the funds on new radio-read water meters, updates to control panels at the wastewater treatment plant, personal protective equipment for the Fire Department, and remodel of the City Hall space. Two large projects are a new groundwater supply well (Well #3), and a new sewer lift station to replace the one built in the 1970’s. Both projects should be complete by next summer.
The Al Griffin Memorial Park campground is open! First come, first serve. Staff has added gravel to the 3 RV sites for stability. There are 8 tent sites available. Our camp host is on-site, say hello if you are walking through the park.
Bay City Fire Department wants to thank the citizens of Bay City for passing the new Fire Levy. More volunteers have answered their call to be part of this great team and are ready to respond to our residents and businesses.
City Hall office hours: Monday-Thursday 7:30 – 5:00 pm
Thank you, Liane Welch, for this report.
Congratulations Clark Krostag on your graduation from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Clark was on the baseball team and spent his free time volunteering for different city projects and other organizations. Clark is going to a technical school in Washington State and is looking to the future as a lineman. We thank you Clark for helping to deliver the one-gallon buckets for the emergency preparedness effort.
Don’t be discouraged by the wet spring. Summer doesn’t start until June 21st. Did you know that there are four supermoons this year? June 14th, June 21st, July 13th, and December 31st. Kin and I thought that learning about supermoons would be a fun hobby to do together. On June 14th we set our alarm for 9:30 PM. We hopped out of bed. Opened the curtains. Looked at the moon. Got back in bed at 9:31, looked at each other and said, “Well, that was fun.” Happy moon-watching and thanks for reading the Fencepost.
