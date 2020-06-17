Greetings Bay City! I think you know by now that my favorite things to do in life are, #1, reading recipes (I didn’t say cooking!), and #2, reading cleaning manuals. In fact I just finished reading the entire book, Consumer Reports (2006), “How to Clean Practically Anything”. It has chapter names like “Taking it from the Top” (cleaning chimneys to heating and cooling), and “Bed and Bath” (cleaning mattresses, fixtures, and everything in between); that’s where I found this helpful hint: “Read the Instructions to see how often you should return the electric blanket to the manufacturer for a safety and servicing inspection”. I guess they don’t want you washing your wool electric blanket in hot water. Maybe I should have read the instructions first.
Speaking of keeping things clean, the Bay City City Council just approved a proclamation recognizing Waste & Recycling Workers Week. I’m so glad that David McCall brought this to our attention. This reminds us that, all year long (and especially during the pandemic), these workers face health risks in handling waste and recyclables. We are sending you our appreciation and thanks, because you are our unsung heroes.
I have received a public meeting notice for the Bay City Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. However, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, please call ahead to reserve a seat. For more information call City Hall at (505)377-2288.
The Bay City United Methodist Church is pleased to announce that the Summer Grub Club Program has been expanded this summer to provide sack lunches (lunches only, no breakfast) to any child aged 0-18 living within the district who desires a mid-day meal. Lunches will be delivered throughout the district by bus on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. Two sack lunches will be distributed to each child on Monday, two on Wednesday and one on Friday. This service will run from June 15 – August 21, 2020. This has been made possible by a partnership between the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church Grub Club, the Bay City United Methodist Church Grub Club, Camp Magruder, the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, First Student, and The Mudd Nick Foundation. Please contact the Methodist Church at (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net for the schedule of locations and times that lunches will be delivered.
The Bay City Oyster Club will soon start meeting again (with masks and social distancing). We will be discussing the citywide garage sale in downtown Bay City. The theme of this fun and profitable event is “What’s in your Trunk or Truck”. If your club, non-profit, or you as a citizen have “junk” to sell and want to make money, please call Jody at (503)931-9721. The date is to be decided. Also, at our meeting we’ll be voting on officers, so you will not want to miss it or you may end up as president.
Besides reading cleaning manuals, I love spending time reading “can’t put it down novels”. “The Little Tea Shop on Main” written by Jodi Thomas is just that kind of book. It’s a lovely story about friendship, and you will want to pass this book on to your friends. I have started a new book today, “The German Midwife” by Mandy Robotham, set in Germany in 1944. The author is a practicing midwife who also graduated with a MA in creative writing from Oxford Brookes University. This is her first book. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve read so far so I think we’ll see more books from this author.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
