News from City Hall:
You do not want to miss the City Council meetings. Decisions are made that affect how we live and work in Bay City. Your voice makes a difference. Your City Council wants your input; and, better yet, volunteer your help. You have that opportunity on Wednesday, June 16th, at 6 PM when the Planning Commission is meeting. You can download their agenda or pick one up at City Hall. City Council meetings are the second Monday (5:30 PM) and Tuesday (6:00 PM) of every month. Mark your calendar now. And yes, you must still wear a mask.
Volunteers are needed. The Emergency Preparedness Committee and friends have planned a very fun event. On Saturday, June 19th, at 8:00 AM they will be assembling an 8’X12’ wooden frame emergency preparedness storage container at Watts Park (13th And Tillamook Ave., the old school location). They will be providing lunch, and I quote, “All we ask is that you bring your tools, smiles, and the volunteerism spirit” to assemble this container for future emergencies. May I add, if you can’t smile at 8:00 AM, come anyway. For questions or information, call Helen Wright at (503)812-0293.
Speaking of being prepared, when you live at the Oregon coast it's not just natural disasters, such as wildfires and earthquakes, we prepare for. Hiking the many trails, or spending a day at the beach, as fun as these activities are, require preparation for the unexpected. For a day’s outing, the minimum would include suitable footwear and clothing for the season and terrain, a daypack, map and compass, knife or multi-tool, first aid supplies, sunscreen, sun hat and sunglasses, hand sanitizer, water bottles, trail snacks, and a lunch. At the beach, we prepare by being aware of the tides and following the rules of never turning our backs on the ocean, staying off logs near the water and respecting the treacherous currents and power of the ocean.
This year it feels like I am always a day late and a dollar short. So, very late Happy Birthdays go to my friends Mindy Simon (love your son who works at Mana’s), Joy Harrison (time for a lunch date), Jim Allenbrand, and his singing, guitar playing buddy, Gordon McCraw. Kin and I share our June anniversary month with some very loving couples: Ann and Tom Zelenka, Jerry and Pat Brown, and Howard and Joy Harrison.
We are celebrating our anniversary this year with two separate events. The first one is a date night, with live music and a prime rib dinner, with favorite friend and owner of Kitty’s, Joel Baker. The live music is always topnotch, and I know we won’t be disappointed with music provided by Joel’s band and country legends, brothers Donnie and Larry Simmons. The brothers have played in Nashville and all over the northwest. Larry played lead guitar with the Ray Stevens Band for eight years and Donnie played bass guitar with the Hammond Brothers who opened for the Oak Ridge Boys for four years. If you missed this band, get into the habit of calling and checking out Joel’s entertainment for the weekend. It’s always topnotch.
So, no matter how great our date night is, the celebration with our seven grandchildren at “Grandma Camp” will be even better. This is something that we have done since they were babies. It has changed some, now that they are married, engaged, in college, working, and, for the most part, all grown up. Well, the last two “babies” are 15 going on 20! But they all wanted to know if they would still get books under their pillows, gifts at their breakfast plate, games, beach time, and fireside stories. The answer is yes, and more! Because there are more of them now and we need more room, we are giving them a camping experience in yurts at Tillamook-Bay City RV Park. And, because they still eat like hungry wolves, most of the food is coming from Debbie D’s, desserts from Downies, and cinnamon rolls (their favorite) from Mana’s Kitchen. Besides all of the above, there will be guitar playing, singing, and painting/crafts. I have added a new game called “Win the Heirloom You Didn’t Know You Wanted”. Don’t worry; taped on the underside is a gift card; and they get to keep and take home their heirloom FOREVER.
Do I really need to tell you how much we love each one of these tender hearts? But I will tell you that we miss seeing those seven tiny sleeping bags, with all the tiny sleeping heads poking out. What memories we have. It’s changed. It doesn't mean it’s bad or good, just different. And it’s still all good.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
P.S. A gift to my husband from the comic “Pickles”
Opal: “Remember how close we used to sit together?
Earl: “Uh hum”
Opal: “Why don’t we do that anymore?”
Earl: “Good question”
Earl: “Maybe if we both keep gaining weight, eventually we’ll be sitting closer together again.”
