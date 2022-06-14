Greetings Bay City.
It was a dark and stormy day, that early April often brings to the coast, when Merle Wine of Bay City went for her daily walk with her dog, River Bay (“RB” for short). RB, named for his love of the water, is a Aussiedoodle, a breed known for being smart, playful, and loyal. Her walks always took them past a new construction site where a crew was building a new home. With RB next to her, she would stop and wave before continuing on her way. That day she was two or three blocks from her home, where neighbors are few and far between, when suddenly a strong gust of wind picked Merle up and threw her into a deep ditch filled with blackberry brambles and rocks. Merle was entangled in the blackberries, and in minutes she realized that she was not able to free herself. She lay there for several hours; bloody, injured, and pinned down by the vines. No one could see her or hear her. She was cold and it was getting dark. She continued to yell until she was hoarse. She looked up and saw RB. Throughout this time RB had sat above the ditch, never leaving her alone. She gave him a command that she had never used before; “RB, go get help!.” He left. She said later, “I didn’t know if he would come back.” Only later did she learn that he didn’t just wander or go home. He ran back to the construction site where the men were loading up earlier than planned because the high wind gusts were becoming dangerous to work in. RB ran up to them barking, then turned and ran up the street in the direction he came from, waiting at the cross street as if he wanted them to follow. He repeated this again and again and again. It didn’t take them long to realize that something was wrong. They followed RB. At first, they couldn’t see or hear her, but RB sat at the top of the ditch looking down at Merle. Soon she could see the men’s faces looking down searching for her; and then one of the men spotted her bright pink sweater.
The very good news is that Merle has recovered, thanks to her rescuers (and RB of course). This is not always the way a story ends. Merle wanted her story told because the three men who came to her rescue that day are her heroes. Merle, her family, and friends want to thank Randy Wagner, Joshua Grant, and Robert Siglin. “Hero” means different things to different people. A Hero to me is someone who goes beyond their duty in time of need. Everyday heroes go beyond their personal comfort zone. They are always motivated by their concern for others’ wellbeing; and sometimes they become part of a miracle. There is a miracle here: They could have left earlier; They could have not paid attention to RB; They could have said “I’m tired. I’m going home,” or not noticed that something was wrong. But they did notice. They did care. They asked, “Where is the woman who walks her dog.” Because these three men do care about others, they became part of a miracle.
Father’s Day is June 19th. I’m remembering and wishing a happy Father’s Day to my father, Robert King, who drove long miles from the logging camps every night to tuck us in and kiss us goodnight.
Happy Father’s Day to my brother, Bobby, who watched over his three sisters to keep us out of trouble; and he still watches over us in case we get into trouble.
Happy Father’s Day to our son, Matt (1967-2018). We miss his phone calls that always started with “Hey, this is Matt,” like we wouldn’t know who was calling; and all the little love notes he wrote for no reason to dad, his sister and me.
Happy Father’s Day to son-in-law, Lee, who with four children, can move from one drama to another while exhibiting gentleness and calm. Bless your heart.
Happy Father’s Day to Kin. Thank you for helping Matt and Marilyn Jo with their homework every night. Thank you for putting Matt on your lap and your arm around his shoulder when he cried because he had thick glasses, feet that turned in, and now he was going to the orthodontist to have braces. Thank you for staying with our daughter, Marilyn Jo, for six months to take care of her, her three children, and her new preemie baby. Thank you for giving Marilyn and Matt happy memories of fishing with you on any body of water on any day for any kind of fish.
Happy Father’s Day readers. Today and every day give your loved ones a hug and tell them you love them. Someday You’ll be glad you did.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
