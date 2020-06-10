Greetings Bay City! We hope that this column finds all of you well, as we each do our part to slow the Covid-19 pandemic. We have waited until this time to postpone the Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. We had hoped that a modified event might be possible by late August under the phased reopening. However, after consulting with Bay City officials, Council members, and the Oyster Club, and in compliance with the Governor’s orders, it is now definite that events involving crowds will not be possible as least through September.
Please note that the festival is postponed until August 2021, not canceled. We will carry preparations for the 2020 festival into next year and build on it to create an even better event. As was planned for this year, the 2021 festival will be a two-day event held on Friday and Saturday, August 27th and 28th, 2021. Be assured that the Oyster Club is committed to the continued growth and success of this exciting music festival. I personally would like to thank you for your support of the 2018 and 2019 festivals and hope for your continued support in 2021. For more information call or text (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com.
Sad news this week, the passing of Jim Murray, the CFO of Rosenberg Builders Supply; but, more importantly, the beloved husband of Shirley, father of Jennifer Hooley and brothers Christopher and Daniel, and father-in-law of Loten. My husband and I had the privilege of meeting and traveling with Jim and Shirley to Ireland in 2018. They were a couple that you would get to know in a heart beat; fun loving and devoted to each other and their family. We would run into them now and then in Tillamook, and our conversations always felt like we had known them for years; a very caring and loving couple. Jim will be missed. He truly touched the lives of many people, including ours.
Good grief! Last week I missed the mark in reporting on the Garibaldi Maritime Museum art show: Honoring our local Coast Guard “Tribute to our Heroes”. Because of Covid-19 and the Governor’s orders, all events for the museum are canceled through the summer. They are gradually reopening, but for now, they are only open on weekends from 10:00 to 3:00, and only by appointment. For reservations call (503)322-8411 and leave your name, phone number, and the number of people in your party. They are staggering groups so they can sanitize the public areas and restrooms between each appointment. Thank you Carla for the correction.
I also have city news to share: The Bay City offices are now open. Also, City Council can resume meeting in person; however there are restrictions on how many people can be in a room. The City Council meets on the second Monday and Tuesday of the month for a workshop at 5:30 on Monday and the regular council meeting at 6:00 PM on Tuesday. If you wish to attend, or need more information, call (503)377-2288. Also, you can still join the meetings online. If you would like to address the Mayor and City Council during public comments, you are encouraged to submit written comments at least four hours prior to the meeting start time. You may drop them off at city hall or email them to dpeterson@ci.bay-city.or.us. Your City Council wants to hear your concerns and your helpful ideas for the future of Bay City. Be involved in the decisions for our city!
As I have mentioned before, in the Bay City Fencepost, I have been attending the Tillamook Revitalization Association, better known as TRA on behalf of the Bay City Oyster Club to show our support for the Tillamook downtown businesses. The first meeting I attended, it did not surprise me that I found a group of business owners that collectively are not concerned for themselves, but for the entire business community. They have the energy, drive, and imagination for what can be done to revitalize downtown after Covid-19. Tillamook has a very progressive and active Chamber of Commerce, plus the TRA. They are a wonderful example of what can happen when you work together for the good of the community. We may be opening slowly in Tillamook County, but we are still moving forward.
Have you heard the song “Another Day Older and Deeper in Debt”?…...well I don’t know about the “Deeper in Debt” part, but I know a few folks who are another day older: Jim Allenbrand, Roberta Bettis, Joy Harrison, Mindy Simon, and Gordon McCraw. Happy birthday and many more!
June anniversaries are being celebrated by Howard and Joy Harrison and Tom and Ann Zelenka. Don’t forget to wish your sweetheart a happy anniversary.
I want to tell you a love story. It’s not from a novel or movie. It’s a true love story. It’s my story. It was a summer romance, and all summer, to anyone who would listen, the start of every conversation was “I have met the nicest boy in the world”; then it was “I’m dating the nicest boy in the world”; and finally, “I’m in love with the nicest boy in the world”. That has never changed. I will tell you just one story. Picture this: I am waiting by the big picture windows for him; he walks in front of the window grinning from ear to ear carrying a gift for his soon-to-be bride. He has chosen a gift that he is so excited to give me. He had put a lot of thought into it and bought the very best he could afford; a true gift from his heart. I knew when I saw the long case that he was the nicest boy in the world and I was a very lucky girl. I used the ultra-light Fenwick spinning rod and matching Quick reel for years until he replaced it with a fly rod. June 12th is our 55th wedding anniversary, and that gift is the most precious gift to me. And yes, he is still the nicest boy in the world.
Thank you, and I’ll see you next week at the fencepost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.