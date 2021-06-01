Greetings Bay City and Hallelujah! My spring cleaning marathon is complete! Every inch of the interior, including cupboards, drawers, closets, and every inch of the exterior, garage, storage unit, and vehicles are clean clean and organized. Don't worry everyone, although Kin worked the entire time beside me, he is still standing. However, he did cut out this Sally Forth comic strip from the Oregonian: (Daughter talking to her elderly mother) "How do you feel Mom?" (Mother) "Well, I got both shots, so that's a relief. Otherwise, I clean house, watch some British mysteries, clean house, make myself something to eat, and plan what I want to clean tomorrow". (Daughter) "Just how much do you clean Mom?" (Mother) "This place just seems to get bigger and bigger. Every time I think I'm finished, its like it gives birth to another room". Kin and I had a good laugh at that story, and a good laugh at us. Our morning coffee with the newspaper is our favorite time of the day. We spend a lot of time telling each other what we're reading and what we think of it. So when we're done, we feel like we've read the news twice. In June we will celebrate 56 years of marriage. I give him all the credit for our togetherness. I married a Marine. It doesn't get any better than that.
Good news from Bay City. On Tuesday, June 1st, the city is opening the office for business Monday-Friday from 10 AM to 4 PM. Please note that masks are still required, and only one person or family is allowed in one at a time. I don't know about you, but I've missed the staff. I think the citizens think of it as one of their gathering places, right along with Mana's, Downies, and the post office.
I missed the last city council meeting on May 11th due to my other commitments, but I have received word that they extended the "State of Emergency" to June 30th. In other city business, mark your calendar for tonight's (June 2nd) preparedness meeting at 6 PM at city hall. The Scouts' moto is "Be Prepared"; Wise words for all of us to follow.
I hope you all had a safe and meaningful Memorial Weekend. We spent Memorial Day laying flowers on our family graves, including those of our son Matt (1967-2018) and our brother-in-law, Linfield University Hall of Fame Member, Steve Davis. All of them so loved and missed. We took time to remember my uncle, Roland King, a World War II veteran, who left the safety of his foxhole to save his fellow soldiers by crawling through enemy fire to take out a machine gun with a hand grenade. He was a star athlete at Lebanon High School and had a great arm. (Fast forward) He survived the war, married Auntie Pat, joined his father-in-law's insurance agency, which eventually became King Insurance. His son, Jeff, is the third generation at the helm. Uncle Roland, like most of the men who returned home from the war, came back with a much different perspective than they went in with; that life is not about serving onesself. They came home wanting to serve God, family, and country. No one did that better than Roland King of Lebanon, Oregon.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.