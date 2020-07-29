Greetings Bay City! The Tillamook County Library continues their summer reading program, and the Bookmobile has expanded their service. If you are not able to get to a physical library location or curbside pickup, call bookmobile driver Jessica at (503)843-4792, ext. 1710 for a possible contact-less delivery to your home. They have expanded delivery to some of the more remote locations. They will also deliver book collections for your preschool, day care, or home schooling. For more information, or to register for the summer reading program, call (503)842-4792 or go to their website https://tillabook.beanstack.org. The Tillamook County Library has built a wonderful system during the pandemic to keep the public connected to the services they provide.
The news from the Bay City Arts Center:
The popular stone carving class will continue monthly through early fall. The next class will be held Saturday, Aug. 29th and Sunday, Aug. 30th from 9 AM to 4 PM. Due to social distancing requirements, there is a limit of 10 people, so please pre-register. Your tools and stone are supplied. Tuition is by donation. You will need to supply your own lunch, and masks are required. For more information call instructor Charlie Wooldridge at (503)842-7013.
At this time I do not have more information on the Summer Youth Art Camps, but continue to watch for those announcements at https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com/covid-19-art-camps.html.
The Bay City Council has announced a 6 p.m. meeting and public hearing on Monday, Aug. 10, to receive written and oral testimony regarding the easterly portion of Union Avenue. It will be held in the council chambers at City Hall. Please remember that a mask is required. For more information call City Hall at (503)377-2288.
We are happy to have Linda Downey back at work filling in as interim city recorder. What a trooper to step in and help out! I would also like to thank Debbie and Angie for always going the extra mile. Debbie and Angie work in the front office and are the public face of Bay City. Linda, Debbie and Angie make a wonderful team.
Speaking of going the extra mile, no one does more so than our fire chief and the volunteer fire department. This month they participated in a “burn to learn” facilitated by Tillamook Fire. They are also introducing a new online training vendor and adjusting their fire training towards wild land and wild land-urban interface opportunities.
I checked in with Downie’s Cafe. They are now open every day from 7:30 AM to 2 PM. You can pick up food to go or eat in, and catering is still available. Things do look a little different inside due to social distancing. Although you cannot eat at the lunch counter, they do have three large tables inside and one outside table. I have missed their “homemade” food; and they still use their grandmother Hazel Downie’s original recipes. I won’t eat pies anywhere else.
I stopped by the Fish Peddler and they were busy as usual. They are open every day from 11 AM to 6 PM. However their seafood market opens at 10 AM. Only 6 people are allowed in the retail area at a time. You can get your food to go or eat in. However for large groups they encourage takeout orders because they are not able to rearrange the tables because of Covid-19 restrictions. Inside seating is limited to five people or less at a table. In spite of the pandemic, this is still a wonderful place to eat and they are still famous for their oysters, my favorite food item.
The Landing is open. Although the restaurant is closed, you can still get the full menu in the bar. They are open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 10 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 10 PM. Upon arriving you must check in at the bar if you want to play the lottery machines or be seated at a table. The Landing is a favorite among locals, and they are known for their “Bay Burgers” and “Logger” breakfast.
Mana’s Kitchen is not open at this time. I hope she will open soon because I miss her chicken artichoke soup, and her warm cinnamon rolls with a good cup of coffee. But most importantly, I miss having coffee with my friends; Ila, Heidi, Mindy, and Helen, to name a few. Open soon Amanda. Bay City misses you.
Please remember, at all restaurants, unless you are actually eating or drinking, your mask remains on.
I’m leaving you today with this. I asked my granddaughter what she thought were the characteristics most lacking in today’s society. She answered “trust, respect, and fairness”. She also gave me illustrations of each one. I think she’s amazing. She’s always looking for ways to make the world a better place. As Garrison Keillor used to say about Lake Wobegon, “All the children are above average”. Well, my granddaughter certainly is.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.