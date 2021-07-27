Greetings Bay City!
The theme for our Grandma Camp was based on the book “Everything I Know I Learned from My Grandpa” by Jack Sorenson. It’s a story about grandparents, and grandpas specifically. It also honors grandparents and what they have contributed to our lives and to their communities. There is a bond between grandparents and their grandchildren that allows important personal qualities such as empathy, gratefulness, and respect for authority to be passed on to their grandchildren. According to AARP close relationships with grandparents increases the tendency for children to respect authority figures outside their own home and they grow up to be more courteous and kinder. It continues with “A grandparent’s love is often the only unconditional love a child will ever experience”. The experience with grandparents is never a one-way street. Grandparents continue to learn and grow and live healthier lives as a result of their interaction with their grandchildren. I know we feel a sense of celebration when we are with them – an emotion that is pure joy. It is with this in mind that I chose to honor Kin at Grandma Camp for his 78th birthday because I believe he is the best example of what a person should strive to be. I knew that the day I met him, and I still believe it today.
With our growing senior population, the subject of aging in our communities has become an important issue. The AARP Livable Communities Initiative and the World Health Organization Age-Friendly Communities Guide are both about valuing our seniors and providing a community that helps its citizens live and thrive for a lifetime. I’m asking, Dear Readers, as you go about your daily routines to be mindful of what changes or improvements you would like to see in our community to achieve those goals; and take those to the city council. Your local government is your first step to practicing democracy, and your patriotic duty.
City council meets in city hall at 5:30 PM on Monday, August 9th for a workshop and at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10th for the council meeting. If you would like to speak to city council, or present something to city hall in writing, call ahead so you can be placed on the agenda. If your ideas or concerns are important to you, I can guarantee they will be important to them.
I want to remind you to mark your calendars and invite your friends and neighbors to the work “party” at 8:00 AM on Saturday, July 31st to help construct the second emergency storage container at High and 3rd St. “Happy morning people” are preferred but not a requirement. Lunch provided. “Party” and “food” gets me out of bed anytime.
Tillamook County Library’s newsletter featured a children's book, “The Big Fun Kids Cookbook”: 150 Super Fun and Easy Recipes for Young Cooks. There is also a bonus game inside and food trivia. Well, what do you know? There’s my theme for next year’s Grandma Camp - “Teaching grandma to cook using the Big Fun Kids Cookbook.” Works for me! A big THANK YOU to Downies Café for desserts, and Debbie D’s for salads and baked beans for this year’s camp. I was able to spend more time with my grandbabies and hear “Grandma, really good food!” as it disappeared.
The Methodist Church is asking for your rummage donations for its October 1st and 2nd rummage sale. More information at a later date.
Grub Club wants to thank the many volunteers for their help, and especially 98-year-old Ruby who rode the bus to lend a hand. Now that’s an example of giving your time to help others.
I’d like to share a message from my cousin, Pastor Richard Osburn. “There was a book written years ago by Hillary Clinton titled ‘It Takes a Village’. It was about how a community is needed to give a child a full life. I think that applies to the aged as well. It takes a community to grow old well. We are not alone, and for that, again I say, thanks be to God.” And I say “Amen” to that.
I’m closing with this quote from Rudolph Giuliani:
“What children need the most are the essentials that grandparents provide in abundance. They give unconditional love, kindness, patience, humor, comfort, lessons in life, and, most of all, cookies.”
Thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.