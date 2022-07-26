Listen up everyone! MANA’S KITCHEN IS NOT CLOSING, but it will be closed from August 2nd through August 6th for the city’s street improvements to Hayes Oyster and 3rd Streets. It will be REOPENING on the 7th, with fresh coffee just waiting for you. In case you haven’t already noticed the big For Sale sign on 101, Mana’s Kitchen is selling. But until there is a deal signed on the dotted line, she will REMAIN OPEN. Amanda is hoping that another person or family will pick up where she left off and run with it. I hope so too. It is a wonderful coffee house/cafe, with great food; the perfect spot for small meetings; and loved by her public. Yes, we want Mana to stay, but we will welcome the new owners because Mana has taught us to be kind and welcoming to all who grace our city, whether they are a resident or a visitor. Thank you, Mana.
Dear Readers. I am reprinting the following email from the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, alerting citizens about a spam/scam that is soliciting the donation of gift cards in their name. Please do not be taken in by this despicable attempt to use the names of the Tillamook Chamber and the Oregon Coast Dance Center to prey on our willingness to support our veterans:
Chamber NOT seeking donations
It has been brought to our attention that you may have received an email that states it is from Lisa Greiner, the Chamber Board President, soliciting for gift card donations. This is SPAM; Neither the Chamber, nor Oregon Coast Dance Center, is seeking any form of donation at this time. The email reads as follows:
“How are you doing? Are you available at the moment? I need your assistance to handle a little project. Can you please handle this for me on behalf of the association? The Tillamook Chamber of Commerce is requesting gift card donations to assist Veterans at hospice care welfare with patients who have been negatively impacted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every gift helps provide resources that will stabilize a Veteran and ensure a positive upward trajectory during this critical time. I have decided to make it a personal duty and I’ll be responsible for the reimbursement of cards bought. Kindly confirm if you can help out. LISA GREINER - Board President; Owner/Operator at Oregon Coast Dance Center”
I hope you have already purchased your tickets to hear Joel Baker’s (Kitty’s Food and Spirits) guest performers, the Alabama Tribute Band, on July 30th from 8 to 10 PM. If you have never been to Kitty’s, you’re missing great performers and wonderful food. Kitty’s is found at 204 Main Ave. For more information call (503)354-2463. Joel, I’m putting my food order in early; I want the homemade potato chips that are always served hot. Yum!
A reminder: The Bay City Arts Center is presenting the award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, on Saturday, August 6th at 7 PM. The door opens at 6:30 PM. The musical, about a five-year love story, was written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. It stars Quentin Fettig, a recent graduate from NYU with a Masters in Musical Theater, and local performer and professional vocalist, Dana Reynolds. The talented Sweeney Gray from Lincoln City is the pianist. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation at baycityartscenter@gmail.com or by visiting one of the sponsors: Mana’s Kitchen, Pacific Coast Pianos, Jam & Clyde, or the Bay City Arts Center. Tickets are $25 at the door.
And there are more great concerts coming to the Bay City Arts Center, starting with:
August 12 (Friday)- Bart Budwig & Friends, 7PM Concert
August 14 (Sunday)- A Midsummer Night’s Jazz Dream with Rob Schepps, 6PM Concert
August 27 (Saturday)- Western Supply Company, 7PM Concert
September 17 (Saturday)- Sedona Fire Band, 7PM Concert.
The Pearl and Oyster Music Festival is scheduled to return on August 26th, 2023 (Please take note, Readers; I said August 2023). The Oysters and Friends will be meeting this September to plan a bigger and better festival. More information on time and place of the Oyster meeting will be announced in the Bay City Fencepost. We also will discuss having two new events for children that we think the whole family will love. First, in April 2023, we hope to present the “Easter Games”, which would have Olympic type games for children. In the fall we would like to sponsor “Pumpkins in the Park”, with fall crafts and games, and other children’s entertainment. We would like to bring parents together to help with the planning of these events. Your input is important to us. In the meantime, look for the ads for our new September event, “What’s in your trunk or truck?”, a city-wide garage sale to be held in downtown Bay City (location not yet confirmed). So, load up your vehicle, join us for a little music, maybe a hot dog, and sell those wonderful treasures that everyone is looking for. This event will be well advertised. The proposed date is September 9th, 2022. For further information on any of these proposed events or to offer your suggestions, call me at (503)931-9721. A very busy and fun 2023 will be coming your way from the Oyster Club and Friends.
Mark your calendar for the last supermoon of the year – the Sturgeon Moon on August 11th. When you stand outside under the stars and take in the beauty of the supermoon, be prepared; It is an “In Awe Moment”. I don’t know about you, but I think we need more of those.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.