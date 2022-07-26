Jody Daily

Listen up everyone! MANA’S KITCHEN IS NOT CLOSING, but it will be closed from August 2nd through August 6th for the city’s street improvements to Hayes Oyster and 3rd Streets. It will be REOPENING on the 7th, with fresh coffee just waiting for you. In case you haven’t already noticed the big For Sale sign on 101, Mana’s Kitchen is selling. But until there is a deal signed on the dotted line, she will REMAIN OPEN. Amanda is hoping that another person or family will pick up where she left off and run with it. I hope so too. It is a wonderful coffee house/cafe, with great food; the perfect spot for small meetings; and loved by her public. Yes, we want Mana to stay, but we will welcome the new owners because Mana has taught us to be kind and welcoming to all who grace our city, whether they are a resident or a visitor. Thank you, Mana.

