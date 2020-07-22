Greetings Bay City! My family has had better weeks. Keep that in mind as you read this week’s column. If you’re from Great Britain you’re known for “Keeping a Stiff Upper Lip”. At the start of WWII when they were facing fear and uncertainty, their motto was “Keep Calm and Carry On”. In my family, born and raised in the USA, we simply say “Buck Up”. I’ve had to stop watching the news because I tend to take the news to bed with me and worry all night. I try to figure out how to fix it. When I run out of things to worry about, then I take on the worry of others. Recently I learned that there is actually a diagnostic bill code for such behavior…...hmm.... Like I said, its been one of those weeks that you just have to put one foot in front of the other and carry on.
Our daughter had surgery this week, and due to her husband’s work schedule, we brought her to our home to rest and recoup. Frankly, there is no better place to get well than at the beach. Our granddaughter came as well to keep us all entertained. We have had a continuous flow of singing, dancing, and cheerleading. It would be a lot more fun if our daughter could stay awake.
I enjoyed my visit last week with Debbie Averill Downie, owner of Debbie D’s, so much so that I want to bring you more stories of Bay City and the families behind those stories.
Some news and notices from City Hall
Fire Chief Darrell Griffith reminds us that, with the start of fire season, open outdoor burning ended on July 15 and burning in burn barrels will close on August 1.
Your new Mayor, David McCall, and city council are working hard on behalf of the citizens of Bay City. At the City Council workshop held on Monday, July 13th, we were given quite an extensive packet with the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The packet highlights the completion of projects and projects for further discussion. One I found interesting for further discussion was providing shelters for children waiting for the bus. Also I want to remind you that there is a vacancy on City Council and two vacancies on the Planning Commission.
I would like to close this week’s column with this thought. In the magazine, AARP, I enjoyed the article “Happiness in Hard Times” by Sari Harrar. It reads in part “During the pandemic, feeling good may be the last thing on your mind, but happiness gives us resilience to get through hard times”. This was confirmed by the loving 50th anniversary celebration of Tom and Ann Zelenka. She wrote “Life is unpredictable, and yet amazing and full of joy, even when our world is going through hard times”. This week I needed to be reminded to count my blessings, and name them one by one.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
