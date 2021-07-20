Greetings Bay City!
News from City Hall:
Due to the 4th of July holiday falling on a Monday, the July City Council meetings will be on Monday, the 12th at 5:30 PM and Tuesday, the 13th at 6:00 PM. If you think you might be interested in attending, you can find more information on the City’s website at ci.bay-city.or.us. Scroll down to “Calendar” to find dates, agenda, packets, and notice of meetings. The calendar is posted the Friday before city council around noon.
The Public Works Committee will meet on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM at City Hall. The agenda includes discussion of the Small City Allotment Street Grant and Tree Ordinance. There will also be an update on parks and a director’s update by Roy Markee.
It is time to get serious about your emergency preparedness plans now that Fire Chief Darrel Griffith has sent out a notification that all debris burning will be banned on July 15, 2021. This includes open burning as well as barrels.
Speaking of preparedness, an article by Holly Dillemuth of Jefferson Public Radio that appeared in the July 8th issue of the Oregonian tells the story of the resilience of Ruby Reid and her fiancé, Chris Day, who survived the Cutoff Fire in Klamath County last month but lost their 5-acre bee apiary. This was after losing their home and urban vegetable garden last fall in the Almeda Fire in the city of Talent. Ruby also lost all her possessions in an apartment fire when she was 19. She said that after the Almeda Fire, the unprecedented drought this year made them concerned, but “We knew that something like this could happen, and we were afraid it might, but we didn’t think it would again.” Her advice for facing another fire season is to be prepared and have your go-bag ready and paperwork you would need if you had to leave home and never come back. Good advice from someone who has been there!
This is the perfect time to invite your neighbors in for a preparedness meeting (in our house we call it a party) to discuss ways to reduce risk from wildfire, prepare for an emergency, and to pass out information on what community resources are available during a crisis. And you can start by gathering friends and neighbors on July 17th at 8:00 AM to help complete the emergency storage container at Watts Park (lunch provided). Volunteers will again be needed on July 31st at 8:00 AM to help construct a second emergency storage container at High and 3rd Streets. Your talents are needed. If you think you do not have any, bring your volunteer spirit. Remember, many hands make light work.
The Bay City Arts Center press release arrived too late for the July 6th Bay City Fencepost, so I hope you didn’t miss the “Grand Reopening Weekend” on July 9-11, since you will be reading this on July 13th. As usual, they put together a world-class jazz concert and do-it-yourself stone sculpture review from the “Discovery in Stone” carvers. The fun started Friday at 7:00 PM with an “intimate” concert with master jazz guitarist, John Stowell and jazz bassist, Bob Bowman. The concert was broadcast live on KAYN 92.9 FM.
In other Arts Center news, teens from Tillamook County have collaborated with BCAC to create a wall mural in Griffin Park. You will want to stop by the park when you’re out and about and check the progress. What a wonderful gift they are creating for our community.
I am reading two books from my son’s library. It is as large as the Bay City Library. They are all in storage waiting for his children to go through them and take them home. Some things just cannot be done right away when someone dies. I go regularly to get a book or two. It is comforting to me. I’m reading “Where they Stand,” The American Presidents in the Eyes of Voters and Historians” by Robert W. Merry. This voyage through our history provides a probing and provocative analysis of how presidential politics works, and how a country sets its course. Fascinating book. Just the kind of book lawyer Matt loved. The second book is “Mr. and Mrs. Madison’s War,” America’s First Couple and the Second War of Independence. I am a little further along in this story because I do not have to read and reread to understand what I am reading. Matt and I both loved libraries and books. We loved words. We loved how words come together in just the right way to create a wonderful story. The process of writing was fascinating to us.
I am closing because I have used up my allotment of words. But before I do, I have so much I would like to tell you about Grandma Camp. But for now, I will convey it with these words: chaos, loud, food, singing, games, gifts, stories, laughter, more laughter, love, and more love.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
