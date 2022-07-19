Greetings Bay City.
Summer has arrived, and you know what that means....” Outdoor Honey Do List”, or at our house, “You Sweet Man Outdoor Honey Do List”. But whatever you call it, and no matter who is taking it on, it most likely will require a permit, especially if you are building a fence, deck, gazebo, carport, garage, etc. Check with City Hall for information on requirements for height, size, setbacks, lot coverage, etc. Personally, from my experience, it is also important to inform your neighbors early on of your plans because your great ideas and well-meaning plans may disrupt traffic and infringe on limited parking on your street; and the comings and goings of work vehicles can cause great inconvenience for your neighbors. Don’t get me started on the noise jackhammers make! Your neighbors will be good sports if they know what to expect in the coming weeks.
Please mark your calendars for the next City Council meeting, to be held Tuesday, August 9th at 6:00 PM. Lots of good things happening in our city. Become part of the team.
There is no stopping Bay City Arts Center! They are scheduling concerts, art projects, and wonderful classes as fast as they can. This coming weekend, July 23rd and 24th, 10 AM-2PM, is the popular screen-printing workshop. Two instructors will be on hand for the weekend. All materials are supplied, including inks, materials, equipment, and paper. If you want to print on clothing, bring your own garment, scarf, etc. Pre-registration is required by texting Hope at (731)592-1737, or email hope.montgomery04@gmail.com. Note that the screen-printing and Batik workshops are currently full. They ask that you continue to check their email and website for openings for upcoming classes. I think that people in Bay City and beyond have found their favorite classes, so it is a good idea to sign up as soon as you see a date posted.
The concert at BCAC on July 23rd features Karyn Ann & Friends. Her powerful vocals are described as a “combination of Patty Griffin grit and Amy Winehouse grace” by American Songwriter. Karyn Ann’s talent has earned her spots at the 2020 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, the 2022 Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and, most recently, she received honorable mention by the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival. The show opener is singer-songwriter Katelyn Convery, who is known for her buttery, breathless roar over a ferocious acoustic guitar. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation at baycityartscenter@gmail.com, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7 PM. For audio livestream, visit KAYN 92.9 Livestream.
Don’t miss the BCAC gallery reception on Friday, August 5th from 7-9 PM for Artist of the Month. Join BCAC to celebrate the works of two enchanting local artists, Kirsten Blair and Nicola Meeks. This art show offers a variety of mediums, including graphite, acrylic mixed media, and colored pencil. This monthly event is always free and open to the public.
On August 6th at 7:00 PM will present the “Award-winning musical, “The Last Five Years”, written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. This 5-year love story is told by Jammie, a thriving novelist who begins at the beginning of the relationship, and Cathy, a struggling actress who tells the story from the end of the marriage back to their first date. “Jammie” is played by Quentin Fettig, a recent graduate from NYU, with a Master’s degree in Musical Theater, and “Cathy” is played by local performer and professional vocalist, Dana Reynolds. Brandon Lucas from Lincoln City is the pianist. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation at baycityartscenter@gmail.com or visiting one of the local sponsors, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 PM, and the show starts at 7:00 PM.” Thank you, Arts Center members, for your dedication to the arts.
On July 13 the skies treated us with the “Buck Moon”, the biggest, brightest supermoon of the year. I hope you took time to enjoy it, but if not, we have one more supermoon in 2022, the “Sturgeon Moon” on August 11th. This year, supermoons occurred in May, June, July, and the upcoming one in August. The Buck Moon came within 222,089.3 miles of Earth. If you want to be guaranteed to see a huge-looking Moon, watch when it is rising or setting. A Moon down near the horizon will always look enormous, thanks to a phenomenon called the “Moon illusion”, which makes our minds exaggerate the size of objects near the skyline (Farmer’s Almanac). Happy supermoon watching!
Last week I wrote about a story in 50+ Magazine that talked about the plight of the monarch butterfly and what Ida Galash from Portland, and several organizations, are doing to help it survive. The effort centers around creating a corridor of breeding grounds by encouraging gardeners to plant milkweed. Milkweed is the only plant that monarchs will lay their eggs on. This week Kin and I ordered our milkweed seed and are excited about getting started. There may be seeds available locally, but we ordered ours from Amazon, where you can get packets of four varieties for about $10. You can also contact savethewesternmonarchs.com or Portland Monarchs on Facebook for more information on milkweed seeds or plants. Look for future updates about our monarch garden in the Fencepost. “Jody, Jody, quite contrary, how does your garden grow? With lots of weeds. I hope this time it’s milkweed!”
Great Art of Kindness
I shall hope my heart soon finds
A garden path that winds and winds
Among bright flowers of all creeds
That seem to know each other’s needs,
That nod and bloom with naught in mind
But that great art of being kind.
-June Masters Bacher
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
