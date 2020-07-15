Greetings Bay City! Lots of things are happening this coming week. Much of what we want to do is still being done via Zoom, Facebook, etc., but almost all businesses, with a few exceptions, are open and operating under Covid-19 requirements. It’s been very hard on our local businesses, and that’s why organizations, such as TRA (Tillamook Revitalization Association), are stepping up. They are working on improving their outreach within the community and to bring back a strong economic base after the pandemic. They welcome your ideas, and want to see all businesses in Tillamook County thrive. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30, and committee meetings are announced at that time. The next meeting will be hosted by the Dutch Mill. If I were giving them a motto, it would be “Men and Women in Business helping Men and Women in Business”.
Not only has our business community suffered economically, but our non-profits and religious organizations as well. For example, fundraisers came to a screeching halt, and people forget to give their contribution when they cannot attend in person.
I haven’t called the Oyster Club to a physical meeting, but I have been in communication with some of the members. Because of the pandemic, we were not able to host this year’s Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. Our focus is to help businesses by creating events to draw tourists to our community, and raise money for community needs, such as the emergency generator for the Bay City Arts Center and City parks for ball fields. We will continue in this role once Covid-19 restrictions allow.
The Bay City Arts Center’s summer online classes via Zoom are still going strong. Your family will love the Young Authors classes.
Young Authors classes:
General supply kit is $15 or $10 for members. Learn skills and tips to enhance story telling and writing. Learn a variety of writing styles – short stories, novels, comics, etc.
Young Authors Intermediate; recommended for ages 8-14; meet 9 to 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17
Youth Authors Advanced; recommended for ages 8-14; meet 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17
Backyard Garden Art:
July 13- 17; recommended for ages 5-11; Supply kits (include paint and glue) are $30 or $15 for members. Projects are held outside and have a garden theme:
Session 1: 10:45-11:45, Mon-Fri
Session 2: 12:30-1:30, Mon & Weds- Fri
Session 3: 2:30-3:30, Tues
“Discovery in Stone” taught by Charlie Wooldridge has wrapped up. Mr. Wooldridge is a talented artist who loves to teach. Don’t be discouraged if you missed it. Call the Arts Center (503-377-9620) to find out when this class will be offered again.
Mark your calendar for the August city council meetings. They meet on the second Monday and Tuesday of the month; the workshop is at 5:30 on Monday and the council meeting is at 6:00 on Tuesday. Both, of course, are open to the public. If you want to attend or address the council, please call ahead so they can put you on the agenda. The meetings are held in City Hall and masks are required. If you wish to be online for the meetings please call City Hall at (503)377-2288 for more information.
The planning commission has two vacancies on it’s board. Persons interested in this opportunity to serve their community: Please pick up an application at City Hall or call (503)377-2288 for information. The meetings are held the third Wednesday of the month. You are encouraged to visit the meeting to gain a better understanding of what the Planning Commission completes and the meeting protocol. The current members are Tom Imhoff (Chairman), Dan Overholser, Rick Knode, Pat Vining, Stephanie Ayhens, and City Planner Scott Fregonese (Fregonese Associates, Inc.).
Speaking of businesses in Tillamook County, my all time favorite is Debbie D’s. It’s a tossup on which is better, her smoked meat or her personality! I think it’s a combination of both that has made her business a success that continues to this day.
Debbie has been in business for 33 years, not all in the same location. She started in a building behind the Blue Heron that was called the Old Trappers Store. She changed the name to Debbie D’s about 30 years ago and built her new store on Highway 101, where she continues to make and sell smoked meat. Her famous beer sausage, jerky, and smoked salmon are well known in and outside of Tillamook County. Debbie also does custom work and will smoke your meat or fish. Several years ago I discovered that she also does catering. Her potato salad is truly the best that I’ve ever eaten. This amazing dish is from an old family recipe that I did not ask her to share. She has everything that every business should have to be a success; a warm, friendly welcome, a clean facility, good prices, pleasant atmosphere, and a great product.
There is more to Debbie than just her business. The history of her family and of Bay City is a wonderful story that I cannot do justice to in the Fenceposts, and I am not an author. To put it simply, it makes me want to transport myself back to a time when, as a child, you were so close to your childhood playmates that you didn’t even know who was your cousin or who was just a friend, because they all felt like family.
Debbie D’s is located at 2210 N. Main St. (Hwy. 101) in Tillamook, phone (5603)842-2622), or go to http://www.debbiedssausage.com/. Contact her today. You’ll be glad you did.
That’s all for this week. Please wear a mask, use social distancing, and please scrub your hands. The life you save might be mine.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
