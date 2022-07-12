Greetings Bay City.
The Bay City Arts Center has a busy calendar for July, with something for everyone. The featured Artist of the Month, Tim Maynard, is displaying his underwater photography and other works all month in the main floor gallery. Also, artist Andy Kennedy is showing his new sculpture titled “The Release” in the upstairs gallery. Don’t miss the July 15th concert with Hope Montgomery and the “Invasive Species”, opening for “Adventureland”, which they describe as “A band of good-natured indie rock, coming all the way from Little Rock Arkansas”. Tickets are $20 in advance by reservation, or $25 at the door. The door opens at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM. Buy your tickets at baycityartscenter@gmail.com. Other upcoming events include a concert with “Kary Ann and Friends” on July 23rd at 7:00 PM. There will be a printmaking workshop on July 23rd and 24th, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM both days. A week later on July 30th, 9:00 AM-4:00 PM will be a Batik workshop. To register for these upcoming workshops, email baycityartscenter@gmail.com. More information to come!
News from the Library:
The Tillamook ukulele jam session for Saturday, July 9th has been postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, August 20th. More information will be announced at a later date. The July performances by Gideon Freudmann and his electric cello (pronounced ‘chelo) will be on Wednesday, July 13th and Thursday, July 14th. In case you are not familiar with the cello, the cello is a bass instrument in the violin family, held upright on the floor between the legs of the seated player (Google search). The locations and times of Mr. Freudmann’s performances are as follows: On July 13th, he will be at the Manzanita Library at 10:00 AM, the Rockaway Beach Library at 1:00 PM, and the Garibaldi Library at 3:30 PM. On July 14th, he will be at the Bay City Library at 10:00 AM and the Pacific City Library at 1:00 PM. Mark your calendars now; and, as the library says, “Bring the whole family to see Gideon Freudmann’s amazing performance with his electric cello!” Want more information and details? Call (503)842-4792 or check their website: tillabook.org/.
News from City Hall:
The not-so-good news: Did you notice that your utility rates increased as of July 1st, 2022? The good news? You can save 5% by paying for the year in advance. Call City Hall for more information.
City Hall is asking if you have medications that you no longer need. Now you can pick up a prepaid envelop at City Hall, and it will be disposed of safely. Remember when you put medication in any wastewater system, it goes into our beloved Tillamook Bay or in the landfills. If you have large quantities of medications that do not fit in the provided envelopes, you can drop them off at Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and they will dispose of them safely.
Lucky for you, you have not missed the next City Council meeting. It is tonight, Tuesday, July 12th at 6:00 PM. Take the time to go. You’ll be glad you did.
My favorite and most interesting articles and stories are in the 50+ Magazine, written and produced in the Willamette Valley. An article in the June/July issue caught my eye. In bold letters it read, “For the Love of Monarchs”. The monarch butterfly is struggling to survive because of pesticides, loss of habitat, and climate change. Luckily, an organization founded in 2019 by Ida Galash works to share information about the monarch’s struggle and how to help. Their vision is to create a monarch corridor of breeding grounds in Oregon, Washington, and beyond. “No garden is too small” Galash says. “Even a pot of zinnias on a balcony can provide a banquet for a traveling monarch, and a single healthy milkweed can host a new generation of butterflies”. Milkweed is the only plant that monarch butterflies will lay their eggs on. “If there is no milkweed, there is no more monarchs”. Ida Galash asks, “If you see a monarch, please, please snap a picture, and report your sighting to iNaturalist, Journey North, or Western Monarch Milkweed Mapper – and, of course, let us know at Portland Monarchs!” Learn more at Portland Monarch on Facebook or at SaveTheWesternMonarchs.com. A downloadable monarch gardening guide is available at 50plusmagazine.net.
Today I would like to give a shoutout to Carla Albright, columnist of “Gardening Matters”, and author of ”Coastal Gardening in the Pacific Northwest”; a dedicated teacher and mentor to many who love to garden and admired by those of us who struggle to grow anything but good-looking weeds. Thank you, Carla, for giving me hope that someday I will look out my window and see a flower, yes! a real flower.
There is another sky,
Ever serene and fair,
And there is another sunshine,
Though it be darkness there;
Never mind faded forests, Austin,
Never mind silent fields -
Here is a little forest,
Whose leaf is ever green;
Here is a brighter garden,
Where not a frost has been;
In its unfading flowers
I hear the bright bee hum:
Prithee, my brother,
Into my garden come!
-Emily Dickinson
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.