Greetings Bay City! We have been in the valley for two days visiting our daughter and family; a much needed reprieve from the isolation and uncertainty of the pandemic. I loved every minute with our grandchildren, then it was time to come home. Before we left our daughter shared with us that, for her, going to the beach feels like a respite. I think those of us who live at the “Beach” sometimes take the beauty and magic of the coast for granted. It’s easy to do. No matter where you live on this earth, people want to live, visit, and congregate at the “Beach”. I know we grumble about the tourists, but we can’t blame them, especially now, for wanting to seek out a place of refuge. Because we live here, and unlike the tourists, we don’t have to go home. I am the one on the porch with a “Goodbye, come back soon, but not too soon” wave. Living at the coast does not mean that we own the beach, the water, or the view; but in many ways, we are the caretakers, and we should be gracious hosts.
I could fill the newspaper with stories of good deeds being done, and they never cease to amaze me. But it is the good things we do with genuine love for one another, stranger, friend, or foe, that our community is known for.
Our business community, Tillamook Chamber, Tillamook Revitalization Association, and the Bay City Oyster Club, to name a few, are working hard to bring visitors to Tillamook County. They keep the businesses that we like to go to open. So lets work hard to make them feel welcome. To our guests that may be reading this, we are a safe haven. Help us keep it that way…. and wear a mask.
I want to end today’s column by wishing you a very safe and happy Fourth of July; and please watch over our visitors. God Bless America!
I’m sending you my favorite recipe for Deluxe Strawberry Dessert from the Bisquick “No Time to Cook” summer recipe book (1980).
2 cups Bisquick mix
2 tablespoons brown sugar
¼ cup firm butter or margarine
1/3 cup sugar
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 egg yolks
1 cup sour cream
Strawberry glace
1-1/2 cup strawberries
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Mix baking mix and 2 Tbsp sugar. Cut in margarine. Pat in round pan, 9 X 1-1/4”. Bake 10 minutes. Mix 1/3 cup sugar, the nutmeg, yolks and sour cream; spread over hot layer. Bake 20 minutes; cool completely. Arrange strawberries on layer. Spread slightly cooled glace` over strawberries. Refrigerate remaining dessert.
(To prepare glace`: Mash ½ cup strawberries; mix ¼ cup sugar and 1 tbsp cornstarch in 1-1/2 qt. saucepan; gradually stir in ¼ cup water and the strawberries; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and boils; boil and stir one minute; stir in a few drops of red food color, if desired.)
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
