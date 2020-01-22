Hello Bay City. I know you were expecting the first of a two-part story about Pat Patterson. However the weather prevented me from visiting his home in Cloverdale to interveiw him. I was sorry that I wasn’t able to sit down and visit with Pat this week to hear his memories of Bay City, Bay Ocean, and his years in the Coast Guard, but we have rescheduled, so I’ll have the first installment next week. I believe that everyone has one good book about their life inside of them, and I can’t wait to hear a chapter or two of Pat’s life.
As always, the Bay City Art Center has a lot going on. Local artist Christene Wolf Teigen is showing her display of beautiful acrylic masterpieces. The artwork is available for viewing during regular BCAC events, and on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 AM to 1 PM. You can also call (503)377-9620 for a viewing appointment.
On Thursday, the 16th, the Friends Of Bay City and Oyster Club held a joint meeting to work on the two-day Pearl and Oyster Music Festival, to be held on August 21-22, 2020. We have wonderful volunteers this year, and look forward to a bigger and better Pearl Festival. The vendor and resource fair packets are going out soon, but don’t wait to reserve your space. Call me at now at (503)931-9721.
I went to Mana’s Cafe for a cup of coffee and she was pulling cinnamon rolls out of the oven. They were so good that I went back the next day and had another one. Obviously I didn’t start my diet on January 1, and it’s all Mana’s fault, LOL.
Call me with your news so I can include it in next week’s Fenceposts.
