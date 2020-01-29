Hello Bay City.
Great events happening this week:
The new season of the Tillamook Community Choir starts Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Tillamook High School choir room. All singers are welcome and there are no auditions. There is a $45 fee to join, but they encourage you to come for free the first night just to try it. For more information, call Mary at (503)812-1830.
You will want to go to the Bay City Methodist Church, not only for the fellowship and a good sermon, but you may get to hear Danielle Hurd and Ben Douglas sing a duet together. It will make you stand up and clap, and shout encore.
Friday, Jan. 31 at 11:30 a.m. the Bay City Booster Club meets at City Hall for potluck and meeting. You do not need to call ahead. All are welcome. Often they have a guest speaker, and this week it is yours truly, Jody Daily.
Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., the Friends of Bay City and the Oyster Club subcommittee will meet in my home at 7490 Seattle Avenue. We will talk about what it means to be a Friend of Bay City and complete our mission statement. Several volunteers has stepped forward to form this new club.
Other volunteers have come forward to work on the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. I’m counting on all of them to bring new energy and new ideas to the table, thus making the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival a destination event.
I was able to interview Gerald “Pat” Patterson, and had a wonderful time hearing some of his many memories of early times in Bay City. When he arrived from California with the Coast Guard in 1943, the country was on alert for possible attacks by Japan. He said that Pacific City has a militia of 500 civilians, armed with hunting rifles, ready to meet any invaders. Although Bay Ocean had been washing into the ocean for years, there were still homes with occupants, and the Mitchells were still trying to save their hotel. Pat was there to help when the Brubeck home slipped off into the ocean. (An interesting connection is that their son, Dave, went on to form the Dave Brubeck Quartet, and is considered one of the foremost exponents of cool jazz.) In August of 1945, Pat and another Coast Guardsman were getting ready for a routine horse patrol of the beach between Tillamook Bay and Rockaway when they received word that atomic bombs had been dropped on Japan and the war was over. The patrol was canceled so they could celebrate. After the war ended the “Old Man”, as Pat called his senior officer, arranged for Pat to stay in Tillamook County and complete the final six months of his enlistment by serving as light house keeper at Cape Lookout.
While in the Coast Guard Pat met a “pretty little redhead” who he would end up marrying. He went to work for her family’s business, the Edmonds Fish Company of Garibaldi. He would remain there for 30 years.
In the coming weeks you will be hearing more about Pat and his contributions to Tillamook County from Melonie Ferguson in the South County Fenceposts, and in another article in the Headlight Herald.
Listening to Pat, I could tell that he is the kind of man who has learned how to bend in the wind and grow from experiences, all while volunteering and making a difference in other peoples lives and hiscommunity. Well done Pat.
Have a wonderful week, and I’ll see you at the Fencepost.
