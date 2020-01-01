Happy New Year Bay City! I know that the new year starts with making new year’s resolutions; and yes, my weight loss program starts tomorrow. The reality is, it may start next spring. It may be easier to change on the inside than to lose weight. So I resolve to have a kind and tender heart towards others.
If I fail, I hope they have a kind and tender heart to forgive me. Civility in our community and beyond starts with the virtues in our hearts and homes. In the Mutts comic strip in the Oregonian by Patrick
McDonnell, he lists 26 virtues that he considered endangered species, including empathy, compassion, and kindness. I cut it out and put it on my refrigerator to be reminded of these virtues everyday.
We got off to a good start today with breakfast at the cozy Downie’s Cafe. Let me warn you that you don’t want to order a stack of pancakes, because one pancake is a stack. My husband’s favorite is the pancakes. I consider their wonderful cinnamon rolls part of my healthy diet. In the 16 years that we have lived here, we have never been disappointed with their food or service. The cafe reminds us of
the TV show Cheers (only without the alcohol) where everybody knows your name. Kudos to sisters
Jen Malcom and Joni Robertson, for carrying on the tradition that they learned from their mother,
Karen Downie.
The Bay City Library has some wonderful programs for children that I should mention. Librarian Angel Cavanaugh, “Miss Angel”, has two wonderful programs for children. The first is “Crafternoons”, which is an after-school drop-in class every Thursday from 3 to 5 PM. This is a wonderful creative outlet for your children. Saturdays at 11 AM Miss Angel, presents Story Time. For more information, call (503)377-0231.
Speaking of libraries, we all know that our beloved and very respected, Sara Charlton, is retiring from her position as Director of Tillamook County Libraries. The new director will have some very big shoes to fill. Thank you Sara for your years of dedicated service.
News from the Bay City Art Center:
January 11th starting at 1:00 PM the BCAC is offering a jazz guitar and vocal workshop.
Instructors are vocalist Anadi and guitarist John Stowell. The fee for this opportunity is $20.
Also on January 11th at 7:00 PM, the Art Center is hosting their popular Jazz Cafe with entertainment by John Stowell and Anadi. Dessert and beverages will be served. Tickets at the door are $10.
Kudos to the volunteers of the Bay City Art Center for bringing events such as this to our community.
Please email me at jodydesign@hotmail.com or call me at (503)931-9721 if you have information that you would like to share with the Fencepost. Have a wonderful 2020 and I’ll meet you next week at the Fencepost
