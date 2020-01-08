Hello from Bay City. We have a lot happening in our community this month.
City recorder, Linda Downey, has retired. On November 22nd a retirement party was held in her honor at City Hall. If you missed the party you can still drop off a card at City Hall, or if you’re lucky, you might still catch her there wrapping things up. The wonderful tributes shared with Linda showed that she has been a respected city employee. But more than that, she was a friend to all. She will be missed. Happy retirement Linda.
City Hall is accepting clean blankets for disaster preparedness. They will be vacuum-sealed and stored in emergency preparedness containers…..hopefully, never needed. This is a good time to check your home preparedness, and don’t forget your car as well. If you have an opportunity to take a class or pick up literature on emergency preparedness, please do it soon. The life you save may be your own. You can also go online at ready.gov, or call Bay City Fire Chief, Darrell Griffith for more information.
Did you know that Dr. Ben Douglas gives free guitar classes? Guitar players, from beginner to advanced, meet weekly on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 PM in the basement of the United Methodist Church at 5th and Portland Streets in Bay City. It’s a fun and relaxed atmosphere and everyone is welcome. Singing talent is not required, but if you can sing, that’s just gravy on your mashed potatoes.
The Pearl and Oyster Music Festival Committee will meet Thursday, January 16th, at 6:00 PM in the conference room at Precision Wood Manufacturing, 8140 Bewley St. in Bay City. This year’s festival is August 21st and 22nd. You may think that it is too early to start planning, but the planning started at the
close of the 2019 festival. As the Chair of the festival, I’d like to thank Lisa McRae for coming aboard and opening her conference room for the Oyster meetings, and I look forward to seeing all of you there.
We would like to wish Happy Birthday to Nora Coutant, Sue Sanderson, Stan Bowyer, Kathy Snyder and Geri Perrine. That’s a lot of people turning 39 this month!
I would love to hear from you and share with our readers what is happening in your life and in the life of Bay City. You can reach me at (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com. I’ll meet you next week at the Fencepost.
