Greetings on this cold, rainy day. As I write this column, we are expecting king tides and 30 foot monster waves. If you’re from here, you know not to go for a walk on the beach, and if you’re visiting the Tillamook coast, please observe the ocean from a safe location, but stay off the beach.
The rivers are running high right now. But when the water drops, we know that anglers will be anxious to get out on the rivers to fish for steelhead. Experienced anglers know that rivers can change after high water. For example, we noticed a sweeper log spanning most of the Nestucca River a few miles below Beaver. This could be a hazard to boaters, so be careful.
The Pearl and Oyster meeting will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.. The meeting will be held in the conference room at Precision Wood Manufacturing, 8140 Bewley St. in Bay City. If you get lost, call me at (503)931-9721. Bring your notebooks and your talents to learn how you can assist with the festival. We have a wonderful program planned for 2020. Many hands make light work.
I had a wonderful phone conversation with G. K. “Pat” Patterson. Mr. Patterson came to Bay City in 1943 with the Coast Guard. He was part of the team that rescued the Dave Rubeck family just as their home in Bay Ocean was slipping into the ocean. He has wonderful stories of Bay City, Bay Ocean, and his military service. I will be interviewing him next week and will be writing a two-part story about Mr. Patterson for the Fenceposts.
My husband and I bought tickets for the Lunar New Year Concert at the Bay City Art Center. It will be on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.. The concert is featuring Patrick Tetreault, The Pride of the North Bank.
Also appearing is Amanda Stanaway, with special quest, guitarist Ben Douglas. I want to thank the Board and the volunteers of the Bay City Art Center for providing a place where the community can come and experience music, yoga, painting, stone carving, and more. You have given the community a place to gather for fun and friendship.
The VFW, Post 2848, and Auxiliary, meet every third Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to all veterans of foreign wars. Together they work on local programs and outreach for veterans in need. They also support our active military with a variety of programs. For further information call Auxiliary president, Karen Allenbrand at (503)801-3263 or (503)300-0019.
When you thank our men and women for their service, please put action behind those words.
Remember, these men and women risk their lives on your behalf. God bless America, and I will meet you next week at the Fencepost.
