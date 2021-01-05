Happy New Year Bay City.
The fictional character from Fredrik Backman’s new book, “Britt-Marie Was Here”, has become my new best friend. Yes, I know she is not real, but that didn’t stop her from taking up residence in my head. She is a prolific list maker like me. She starts every day consulting her list. She gets great satisfaction from looking at the little check marks by each item on her list, or I think she does, because I do; and well, after all we are friends.
For 2021 I refuse to look back – I will only look forward. My new year’s resolutions are:
#1 – I will embrace my inner Britt-Marie; and
#2 – I resolve to help equip myself and my neighbors for disasters or other emergencies. Thanks to our community preparedness effort, we were equipped to take care of ourselves and help our neighbors during the Pike fire. When the call to evacuate went out, it was comforting to know we were ready. In that vein, don’t forget to mark your calendar for our emergency preparedness meeting on Monday, January 18th at 6:00 PM in the at city hall. The large meeting room allows for distancing, with masks required. As I mentioned last week, the EP Committee is seeking one or two people from each neighborhood to act as captains. Captains take the lead in making sure each of their neighbors knows what emergency supplies to have on hand, what to do following a disaster, what tools, skills and resources are available in the neighborhood, and how to contact each other to make sure everyone is OK. All of this is outlined in the packets available from city hall. Why not take advantage of this opportunity to meet your neighbors, while helping keep everyone safe following a disaster. For more information call city hall at (503)377-2288.
#3 – I will manage my money (and Kin’s) and save more. AARP Bulletin, Nov. 2020, contained a lengthy article called “Rethink- Reset-Repair. After reading it I decided it was a good idea to reevaluate my spending priorities to help me prepare for any future crises. In the December issue there was an article titled “Resolutions for 2021” by Linda Stern. She lists the horrific things that happened in 2020 and suggested that we can mine the miserable year for lessons, financial and otherwise. She lists: Build an emergency fund; Put your affairs in order; Make some cuts permanent; Invest for the roller coaster; and Practice gratitude. Yes, you read that right – be grateful. A Joni Mitchell truism – “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”. We are lucky to have food, health, and home. I think I am truly more appreciative of what we have, especially my friends, family, and Kin.
#4 – My last New Year’s resolution was inspired by Libby Kokes’ (Tillamook County Community Health Center) story in the Headlight Herald about Marisol. It read in part, “Marisol’s perspective is “We must take advantage of every minute that we endure in this life, and where there is opportunity, we should celebrate everything, even if this opportunity is just recognizing the capacity we have to stay positive and adapt”. Thank you Marisol. I resolve to clean less, worry less, and make shorter lists. Instead, I will celebrate more with a grateful heart; and I will start right now with celebrating my dear friends birthdays - Nora Countant, Sue Sanderson, Stan Bowyer, Kathy Snider, Kathie Lou Reames, and Geri Perrine. Also I’m celebrating Greg Sweeney. No, it’s not his birthday. Greg, in his never-ending thoughtfulness, saw that I hadn’t had time to put up “Porch Parade” flyers around town, so he took the time to copy and put up the flyers. Thank you Greg.
“Even at my age, I’m trying to improve. Never give up, no matter what. Even if you get last place - finish.” (Louis Zamberini)
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
