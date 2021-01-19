I have no words to describe my fear, anger, and disbelief at what transpired during the week, let alone the entire 2020. So it was with a heavy heart that I went to the City Council meeting. However, as I watched the swearing in ceremony of Mayor David McCall and councilors Tom Imhoff, Melissa Rondeau and Liane Welch by Tillamook County Clerk, Tassi O’Neil, I was reminded that similar ceremonies are happening in every city, large and small, across our nation. By taking this oath, they are agreeing to serve on behalf of their community, for the good of their community, and to do this fairly while serving citizens with different life experiences, educations, and from every walk of life....an entire community that has differing opinions on every subject. Well, Bay City, you are very lucky. You have a City Council and leadership that, not only attend to the city’s business, but truly care for its citizens’ needs, while keeping them safe. You are important to them. They do not take their responsibilities lightly. They are driven by compassion, respect, and honesty. Your local city council is where democracy begins. Get involved and volunteer. Do it for others. Do it for yourself. It will make you a better person.
The Bay City Council adopted Proclamation 2021-001, with approval by the Mayor. It reads in part, “To express our respect and gratitude to current and former volunteers of the Peace Corps and other similar service organizations who have contributed to our, and other communities throughout the world with their dedicated service”; and to “proclaim the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday as a Day of Service in Bay City, and call on the people of our community to pay tribute to the life and works of Dr. King through participation in community service projects on Martin Luther King Day and throughout the year”. To read the entire proclamation, go to the City website.
Along this line, if anyone in the Bay City area has served in the Peace Corps, I would like to hear from you and hear about your experiences. I’m sure our readers would find them interesting.
If you are looking for a meaningful way to serve your community, City Council has announced that they have two positions open on the budget committee and two positions on the planning committee. I know that the titles of these committees do not sound interesting to most people, but I want you to know that exciting projects and decisions affecting the future of Bay City are happening on both committees. You will be volunteering along side of some of best people in Bay City.
Also, you will be happy to know that the City Council is investigating water systems that would provide emergency water during an evacuation. If you don’t have an emergency preparedness packet, please pick one up at city hall, the Fire Department, or call me at (503)931-9721, and I will make sure you receive one. The information provided is easy to read and follow, and includes emergency phone numbers and information on how to prepare and what to do during an emergency.
Because of the pandemic, the yearly Mayor’s Town Hall presentation will not be held in person. Instead, Mayor McCall is comprising a newsletter to be sent to Bay City residents. I will keep you informed of any changes as they occur.
Unfortunately, we have received word that former Bay City Fire Chief, Don Reynolds, has passed away. He spent 17 years as a volunteer fireman, and ten of those were as Fire Chief. His life’s work was as a firefighter and incident manager for the USFS. Don was a man of faith, and he and his wife Marilyn were active members of the Bay City Methodist Church.
I want to thank Doug Olsen of the Pacific City Chamber for considering me one of their Chamber’s “friends” and sending me a summary of their planned activities for 2021. Wow, this group is really active. They plan to bring a number of programs to their members via ZOOM. They are also planning for the traditional Clover’s Day and Dory Days events and a big July 4th fireworks display on the beach. My South County friends are fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers as Doug and other Chamber members. Thank you Doug for keeping me in the loop.
Many people who live in our community may not realize that Bay City has its very own community radio station, KAYN-LP, 92.9FM. This January marks four years that KAYN has been broadcasting 24/7 from the top of the Bay City Arts Center. The LP stands for low power – KAYN broadcasts at 100 watts, which means that it can only be picked up within a small geographic area. That is, until it begins live streaming on the internet sometime this year. KAYN is all music all the time, featuring lots of local musicians in a mix of music they like to call “middle of the road”. KAYN runs a continuous playlist of over 130 hours of music, with special one-and-two-hour shows produced by local DJ’s. It is run by the volunteers at the Bay City Arts Center. To learn more or get involved, call Rob at (503)523-8387.
In closing I would like to salute our newest recipient of the John Gettman Award, Tom Imhoff. This honor is given to a volunteer who exemplifies the very cornerstone of volunteerism, one who offers himself or herself for service for the betterment of others. Thank you Tom for your selfless service to your community.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
