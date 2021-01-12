I was saddened to hear of the passing of retired Sheriff Todd Anderson on December 27th. While he started his career with the Washington County Sheriff’s office, we were fortunate that his career path eventually led him to the position of Sheriff in Tillamook County. After retiring, he continued to serve his community by working for the Department of Public Safety, Standards, and Training. Whenever we had occasion to talk to him, we found him to be extremely congenial, knowledgeable and helpful. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Good news for Bay City has arrived at the Fencepost desk. I received the following information from our mayor, David McCall: “Jenny Kettner joins the City of Bay City's small but dedicated staff as a Planning Technician. Jenny lives in Bay City, and is really excited to learn the ins and outs of planning-related issues in the City. She comes to the City with an interesting background, and is even able to assist customers in Dutch, if needed! Join us in welcoming Jenny to the Pearl of Tillamook Bay!”
David also reminded us that there will be the regular City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 12th, beginning at 6:00 pm. Tillamook County Clerk, Tassi O'Neil, will be swearing in the newly elected City officials. David noted that it is a real honor to have the head of county elections on hand for this ceremony. Attendance in the Community Hall is limited, but everyone is welcome to dial in as well. (Dial in information is always included on the agenda, which is on the City's website.)
The remodeling of city hall is wrapping up. Its a great improvement on work space and traffic flow for both staff and the public. I was impressed with how bright and clean it looked. Our city staff certainly deserve a work environment that is safe and efficient.
I was pleased to receive word from Kim Cavatorta, board Co-Chair of the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC), that the Bay City Arts Center was the recipient of a 2021 grant to fund it’s DaVinci Project in Tillamook schools. Congratulations BCAC. I know that the funds will be well used to the benefit of these students. Several other central county organizations were among the nine organizations receiving grants, including: Garibaldi Museum for History in the Time of Covid, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative for Historic Boathouse Goes Digital, Mike Arseneault for Rockaway Beach. Heritage, History, and Other Stories, and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad to Finish the CLM 3 Engine.
Each year, one-third of the funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust go to 45 Oregon County Cultural Coalitions. Coalitions, in turn, grant those funds to local cultural programs or projects in their counties. The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) selects projects to receive funding in the following areas: education, community arts, heritage, environment, and traditions. How fortunate we are to have TCCC to ensure that our cultural resources receive the support they need. TCCC is currently looking for additional Board members for 2021 who are aligned with the Oregon Cultural Trust and TCCC missions to enhance local arts, heritage and humanities in Tillamook County.
On Monday, January 4th, Gregg Sweeney, Kin, and myself met Helen Wright at city hall to fill disaster preparedness packets. These are then given to neighborhood captains and city hall for distribution. The goal of the committee is to get a packet into the hands of every city resident. We never know when a disaster will happen, and we want you to be ready. Our next meeting is Monday, January 18th at 6:00 PM in city hall. You do not have to be a neighborhood captain to receive a packet or participate in the meeting.
The Bay City Arts Center is very much the hub of our community. They provide outreach, education, and community meeting space, not only for the Bay City residents and visitors, but all of Tillamook County. Many people do not know that the Arts Center also operates a radio station. I will bring more information about the station next week in the Fencepost. In the meantime, if you wish to become a member and receive discounts to BCAC sponsored events, member newsletters, and weekly event updates, contact the office at (503)377-9270.
When I committed myself to writing the Fencepost, I knew my first priority was to bring the news of Bay City - the “What’s happening in our town”. But I also saw it as an opportunity to honor citizens, and especially seniors who were part of it’s history, by writing about how they used their time and talents to shape our community. Once our seniors are gone, all that is left is the official record, and you know that their lives were so much more. From their stories we can gain insight into their characters, values, and personalities. When I listened to Pat Patterson, Debbie Averill Downie, Bub Simmons, and others, I knew there was more to their stories than I could write in the Fencepost, but they all had one thing in common – they were valuable, contributing members to the Bay City community. Bay City is known as “The Pearl of Tillamook Bay”; and it is because the people of this community are as valuable as rare pearls.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
P.S. This month watch for my interview and story about Billy Schriver.
