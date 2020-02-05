Hello Bay City.
I am enjoying the rainy weather from my chair in front of the fireplace, but I did manage a visit to the Bay City Boosters meeting. As always, the table décor was beautiful, and the food was good. They have a new president, Gloria Wiechmann, with Linda Vining as vice-president. Gretchen Power is continuing as secretary, and Val Greenfield as treasurer. They continue to do good work for the good of Bay City.
Kudos to the Bay City Art Center for the Jan. 25 evening of music. I warned you to reserve a seat or to get there early, as there were no seats left. Amanda Stanaway, owner of Mana’s Kitchen and Ben
Douglas make a great duo of guitar and voice. Amanda’s friends, Patrick Tetreault and The Pride of
The North Bank, gave a $100 performance for a $20 ticket. This event was top notch.
City Council had a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Unfortunately, I had submitted the
Fencepost column before I had notice of the meeting. The next town hall meeting is in April. Being part of the democratic process and exercising your right to vote is the backbone of our political system.
Attend city council meetings and make your voice heard. Believe me, the City Council welcomes your participation.
Mark you calendar “Oysters”. The Pearl Festival meeting is Thursday, February 6th at 5:45 PM at my home at 7490 Seattle Ave. in Bay City. Vendors and Resource Fair participants are welcome. We want to hear from you. Each year we work hard to provide a unique experience for all.
That’s it for this week, and I’ll see you at the Fencepost.
