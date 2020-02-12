Hallelujah Bay City! This week is over, a week of putting out fires. It reminded me of my years working for contractors as a designer. For contractors, putting out fires is a daily part of their job. My job was to be the go-between for the builder and client. For example, the plumbing fixtures are selected and the matching valves are in. Sheet rock, texture and paint are completed. Then the client, without informing the contractor or designer, has ordered cheaper fixtures online. However they don’t match the valves inside the wall. My job is to tell them something like this: “We are happy to accommodate your need for cheaper shower heads. So tomorrow we will tear out the walls, replace the valves, re sheet-rock, texture, and paint. So let’s see….This will be about $1000. But the good news is, your $60 shower heads are a great bargain!”
Around the town news:
Friends and families have happy birthdays to cerebrate: Vivian Starbuck, Pastor Dave Hurd, Debbie Vanwickle, Sue Walker, and pianist Marilyn Filosi. Happy birthday to all, and to any I have missed. I want to remind you that City Council meetings are always the second Monday and Tuesday of the month; and City Hall would like me to remind you that if you are doing any work in Bay City, you must stop at City Hall to get permits.
As usual the Bay City Art Center is bringing great things to the community. On Feb. 12, the BCAC invites you to participate in life drawing study hosted by Hope Montgomery. Admission is $12 to the general public, and $10 for BCAC members. Supplies, paper and tools, will be available by donation. Classes will repeat every second and fourth Wednesday from February through April. For more information contact Hope at (731)592-1737.
Feb. 16 is BCAC’s pancake breakfast. During breakfast the annual meeting will be held. Their mission statement reads, in part, that they will administer programs and events that will support creativity and reach out to youth and adults of Tillamook County. They go above and beyond this for our community.
Good news! Amanda Stanaway and Ben Douglas are performing on Valentines Day from 6 to 8 p.m. at Portside Bistro in Garibaldi. I have my reservations. Hurry up and get yours. Wherever Amanda and Benny are, its standing room only. As a side note, Mana’s Kitchen celebrated her oneyear business anniversary on Feb. 8. Bay City is lucky that you moved here, Amanda.
Look to future Fenceposts for stories about the history of Downie’s Cafe and Hazel Downie. Her recipes are still being followed, and make Downie’s a favorite place to eat.
Did you know that February is Heart Health month? Our daughter wrote an article for the Boomer Magazine about healthy hearts, but not in a physical sense. In it she quotes from her favorite song from Damn Yankees “You’ve Got to Have Heart”. She believes that people with healthy hearts are ones who are living life to the fullest, waking up each day with hope and humor, knowing that there is a greater purpose for the day…. to help and serve others. Bay City is full of people like that. We call them volunteers. Bless your heart, Bay City
That’s it for this week, and I’ll see you at the Fencepost.
