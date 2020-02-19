Our Helen Wright has organized a donation campaign to collect money for the victims of the flooding in Pendleton. She was very concerned for all the victims, especially the residents of Riverview Mobile Home Park. Many there had lost everything and had no place to go. The theme of the fund raiser is “help our neighbors, we in Tillamook County know what it’s like”. Collection containers are located at Mana’s Kitchen, the Tillamook Smoker Outlet Store, Cutting Loose salon, Downie’s Cafe, The Landing, Bay City Art Center, and City Hall. The money will be sent through the Bay City Volunteer Fire Fighters Association to Pendleton for the flooding relief effort. Fire Chief Darrell Griffith will connect with a Pendleton fiscal agent to distribute the money collected. Helen’s concern for the flood victims does not surprise me. Let me describe Helen: Feisty and honest with a heart of gold. No one knows this better than our Fire Chief. He shared a wonderful story about Helen. The Bay City Volunteer Fire Department had an all-night fire. After the fire was out, they left a crew to fire watch. And who but Helen showed up with dinner for the whole crew. I can only imagine how grateful those dirty, hungry firefighters were. Helen Wright reminds me of the Unsinkable Molly Brown, feisty and all heart. It doesn’t matter if you’re friend or foe, she’s going to be there to help. A lot of us say “we support you”, but it’s the “Helens” that put these words into action. I’m still researching the history of Downie’s Cafe and grocery store, so I didn’t meet my deadline on that story this week. But it will be coming.
For Valentines Day we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to go to the Portside Bistro in Garibaldi for dinner. The food was fantastic, the service was incredible, and if you thought it couldn’t get any better, we were entertained by Amanda Stanaway and Ben Douglas serenading the patrons with love songs.
We finished the evening by going to Kitty’s in Tillamook to hear Joel Baker on drums and Ed Neumann on keyboard. Both are great musicians and vocalists, and if you have not heard them, you’re missing the best entertainment in town. We had already eaten, but I know from experience that Kitty’s prime rib dinners are exceptionally good and at a bargain price. At Kitty’s you can always expect good food, good music, and good company. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Don’t forget that The Landing in Bay City has karaoke every Friday night. Karaoke is always entertaining and fun. And you’ll be surprised at how many good singers live in Bay City.
On Feb. 20, the Bay City Art Center presents the Repair Cafe. It’s a monthly community event every third Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. If you’d like to volunteer and you can sew, repair, or just give expert advice on items in need of fixing, just show up and it will be all hands on deck fun. For questions contact repairmook@gmail.com.
Okay, that’s all for now. I’ll see you at the Fencepost next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.