The day started with beautiful weather, the kind of weather that brings joy to your heart, but ended on a sad note. VFW Auxiliary Post 2848 met at the home of President Karen Allenbrand and voted to disband. The membership numbers look good, however several members have serious health issues.
As is often the case, there were not enough hands on deck when there was work to be done. Post 2848 received their charter in 1933. It’s sad to see such a longstanding organization disappear. We Baby Boomers have seen many service and fraternal organizations disappear across our country. The closing of Post 2848 is not for the lack of dedication to our cause or the leadership and hard work of the volunteers, but it is the changes of the times we live in. Bless Karen Allenbrand and other officers who gave their all for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Knowing these women personally, I have no doubt that they will find another way to serve veterans. When I think about the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima, and how these men suffered and faced death fighting their way to the top of the hill to raise our flag, it makes me sad that no matter how hard we tried, we could not keep Bay City Auxiliary Post 2848 from disbanding. My sadness and emotion comes from knowing that the very organization whose mission is to serve and honor men and women who fought in foreign wars is disbanding.
After my morning meeting I went to Downie’s Cafe to cheer myself up. Did you know Downie’s Cafe recipes were handed down from Hazel Downie to her daughter and granddaughters, the current owners, Jen and Joanie. Not only are they Hazel Downie’s original recipes, they make them from scratch on site. I haven’t started my diet yet, so I had a yummy cinnamon roll and coffee, and took home a slice of Marionberry pie for my husband Kin. I’m still waiting to have an interview with Karen Downie. There is more to this story than just food.
I want to remind you to visit the weekly yoga class at the Bay City Art Center. Sessions are every Tuesday evening at 5:30. This series is for beginners to intermediate level. For more information and questions please contact Emily at (503)333-4406.
In closing I have some very exciting news for Pearl Festival followers. After much negotiating, our closing band on Friday, August 21st will be “The Brothers of Blues presents the Blues Brothers Tribute Band”. Two days of music on two different stages, a variety of top-notch bands, and Two Girl Catering and Barbecue grilling oysters. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Thank you for meeting me at the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
