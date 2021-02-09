Greetings Bay City! Is it already February?! It can't be! It's my favorite month of the year and I can't miss it. I call February the "Sweetheart Month". I will be celebrating wonderful people with sweet hearts all month, starting with our own Dr. Ben Douglas. Ben is a dedicated servant of the Bay City United Methodist Church who gives his time, energy and musical talents, not only to the church, but to Bay City and all of Tillamook County. He is currently serving as the program director for the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook's February program. The program, titled "For The Love of Music", featuring live, local musicians, will be presented on Monday, February 8th at 7:00 PM. It can be viewed at www.mondaymusicalclub.com.
Dr. Douglas will also be leading a four week study of "Lifestyle Medicine" via ZOOM. The study covers healthy nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, healthy relationships, and avoiding harmful substances. There will also be demonstrations on how to prepare easy healthy meals. I am sure you will enjoy the meetings and talking with others who share your interest in living healthier. The ZOOM classes are Sunday afternoons at 3:00 PM for four weeks, starting on February 7th (I'm sorry that I didn't get this information in time for last week's Fencepost). There is no class limit, and no registration is required. For a ZOOM invitation call the Bay City United Methodist Church at (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net.
Our thanks goes out to the sweet and hard working employees of Roby's Furniture and Appliance for their day of service doing maintenance and repairs at Kilchis Point Reserve. Their efforts to keep this beautiful and historic reserve in pristine condition are greatly appreciated. Its a good team at Roby's.
Our own Helen Wright has announced a Disaster Preparedness meeting for Monday, February 22nd, 6:00 PM at City Hall. You wont want to miss this meeting. It will be well worth your time. Please come and pick up a preparedness packet for your family and/or your neighbors. I think that being prepared for a disaster is like having an insurance policy.......You hope that you never have to use it....But it's nice to have that peace of mind, knowing that you have it.
For February we have several people with "Sweet Hearts" to wish happy birthday to, starting with our very loving and caring pastor, David Hurd (9th), and our growing-up-too-fast-turning-15 granddaughter Macey Jo (12th). Happy birthday to my sweet friends Debbie VanWickle (13th) and Sue Walker (15th). Happy birthday to a very gifted pianist, Marilyn Filosi (28th), and very special birthday wishes to Marj Dyrnes, who has given so lovingly to her family, friends, and church family. A special Valentine birthday to sweet sweet Allyson Taylor (14th). And we are remembering our own sweet Valentine, our son Matthew Daily (Feb. 14, 1967 – Sept. 6, 2018).
A belated birthday wish to the queen of everyone's heart, Faye Simmons. Happy 90th birthday Faye. You are a sweetheart year around.
I will be featuring some very special Bay City people during February, starting with Billy Schreiber and Faye Simmons. If you have others in our community that you would like to see recognized for their contributions to our community, please contact me.
What better month than February to send love notes to family and friends, and kind and loving thoughts to your neighbors, especially after 2020. And don't forget the seniors in your neighborhood who may be feeling isolated and alone.
My friends, I leave you with these words from a poem by Henry David Thoreau:
As I love nature, as I love singing birds, and gleaming stubble, and flowing rivers, and morning, and evening, and summer and winter, I love thee, my friend.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
