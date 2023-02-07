Greetings Bay City.
Dear Readers, I have a lifelong friend who, if she doesn’t hear from me as often as she thinks she should, calls me, and when I answer the phone, (in her very best pretend surprised voice) says “Oh, good! You’re still here. I was afraid the “Rapture” had come, and I was left behind!” We always have a good laugh at our 50-plus-years-running joke.
I haven’t been writing the Fencepost for some time, and, in case you were wondering why, I can assure you that the “Rapture” hasn’t happened, because my sweet husband, Kin Daily, is still here. The truth is, the last few months have brought many changes to our lives; some good, and some not so good.
Feeling the need to downsize, we put our home on the market, and, because interest rates were so high, we thought we would have at least a year to find a new home in the Bay City area. However, thanks to realtor extraordinaire, Brooke Bennett, it sold in a week, and we were homeless in a month! Well, sort of…...We felt homeless. Let me tell you, our travel trailer, that is so fun to live in for six months in Arizona, is not fun to live in in the middle of a winter coastal storm! Thus, the hunt for temporary housing made of wood, stone, and brick; something very temporary while we attended to some health issues, some travel plans, and finding a new home. We will be back, but, for now, we are enjoying our temporary home, a third-floor apartment on the Willamette River in the heart of the Willamette Valley, surrounded by old friends, family, and places and things from my childhood…..small town, Independence, Oregon. But the truth is, we are homesick. We miss our home that sat above the bay on an acre of land. We miss the view and the sense of space that it provided. We miss sitting on our front porch, feeling the ocean breeze. We miss watching winter storms from our sunroom window. We liked having the bragging rights over our Portland friends, that we could drink the Bay City water right from the tap. I even miss Mr. Beebehiser’s cows coming to greet me every single morning. We thought we lived in paradise. Let me correct that…..We knew we lived in paradise; and we stayed for 18 years.
While there are many beautiful places to live in the Pacific Northwest, it does not mean that they are always wonderful communities to live in. It is the people of the community that make the difference. When my friend from California was looking for a home on the Oregon coast, she did her research first. Her number one priority was to “find a community to fall in love with”. She saw that Bay City was advertised as “A community with more livestock than people”, with a wonderful historic past and opportunities to explore new adventures. When she came for her first in-person visit, “She fell in love with the area and people she met.”
Bay City represents the best of “Hometown America;” where everybody knows your name; where neighbors watch over each other, and the postmaster becomes a close confidant; where, when you eat at your local cafe, a friendly greeting is always waiting for you; and, if the local church folk find out you have a need, they step up to fill that need. How can I describe the people of Bay City? “Praise to Gentle Folk” by Marion Doyle says it best:
God be thanked for gentle folk
Who know the art of kindliness,
Who go a step beyond their way
To aid another in distress,
However crowded be their day.
God be thanked for gentle folk
Who know the healing word to speak
When flesh recoils at pain’s swift sting
Or hearts are galled by sorrow’s yolk.
Kindness is a simple blessed thing;
God smiles through the eyes of gentle folk.
Yes, Bay City may be just a small “Hometown,” but it’s full of great people. This poem is one of my favorites:
It is just a small town
Where hopes and dreams come true,
Just a small, quiet town,
With friendship running through and through
Where there is no need to hurry
And the air is calm and clear-
To this quiet little town,
Where every friend is dear.
(“Hometown” by Marie Fouts)
Thank you for reading the Fencepost. I will be back next week with Bay City news and upcoming events. In the meantime, watch for the upcoming show on February 11th at 7:00 PM at the Bay City Arts Center. The Valentine show, called “Love Me, Love Me Not” features our own Amanda Stanaway’s “Gutsy Folk” who is sharing the evening with Katelyn Convery and her Indie Folk Rock. The door opens at 6:30. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door.
Also. Watch for news on the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival coming to Bay City in August, thanks to Helen Wright and her new Oysters Club.
