Greetings Bay City! And a big thank you to Wendy for stepping in for me on such short notice. And, yes, my cheeks are red, red, red! I ask you, the reader, to look past the sweet words and take note of Wendy's writing style. She is a very good reporter, but even more so, a gifted story teller. She can weave together many characters and examples to bring forcus to her subject, and in this case, the kind of people who live in our community. She calls them "a sea of ever shining souls". Wendy wrote "The pandemic reduced the human connection, contact, and interaction that we used to have through our day". Its true. And we all miss the "pleasant, interesting, and kind" face to face contact. It may have seemed insignificant to us at the time, but really, its the glue that holds our community together, because it turns strangers into friends. Bay City is known as "The Pearl of Tillamook Bay" because the citizens of Bay City are true gems.
During the pandemic we have missed our gathering places and being able to meet around the table together at Mana's Kitchen, Downies, The Landing, the Arts Center, and our local church. But, in spite of covid, they found unique ways to do business in our community, all while feeding our bodies and souls. Thank you.
Carla Albright, the Garibaldi Museum Event Coordinator, has written a heartfelt and informative article for the Headlight Herald, "Getting Through Hard Times" (Feb. 16th issue). If you missed it, you can find this article online. The museum currently has a new exhibit by local artist Diane Colcord. The exhibit is called "The Crocheted Reef, The Oregon Way". Visitors of all ages will enjoy the colorful and creative interpretation of a coral reef. Stop by the Garibaldi Museum between 10 AM and 4 PM, Thursday-Monday. While you are there, take time to meet the new Executive Director, Serena Fanning, and Duncan Maher, gift shop manager. Please remember all covid restrictions for the county are in place and required, and subject to change.
The Bay City Arts Center programs to teach and entertain us continue to amaze me. For example, The live African storytelling presented by Habiba Addo, a native of Ghana, shares her love for stories with tales from various countries from the continent of Africa; a retelling of stories to amuse, to caution, and to inspire us to reach our better selves and heal our communities. The performance is spiced with songs and audience participation. You can access the storytelling by ZOOM on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 PM; meeting ID# 858605397; password: 267685#. For more live via ZOOM programs and upcoming BCAC events, go to https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com/ or call (503)377-9620.
The Tillamook Warming Center is in need of donations of non-perishable foods and drinks and warm clothing. If you would like to donate anything, it can be dropped off at the Bay City United Methodist Church office. You can check with the church office for more details at (503)377-2679.
Meetings that you will be glad you tuned in to; so mark your calendar now:
Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) meets the first Tuesday of each month. This month they will meet at the Eagles on Mar. 2nd at 5:30 PM. Their mission statement ends with these inspiring words: "We restore where needed, inspire when possible, conserve at every opportunity, and beautify along the way".
The current weather in Oregon, and across our nation, is a reminder that each of us should be prepared. Your family's comfort, well being, or lives may depend on it. The next emergency preparedness meeting is Monday, Feb. 22nd, at 6 PM in city hall.
We would like to welcome our new city/recorder/treasurer, Kristen Rawson. Kristen and husband Mike have owned a house in Bay City for 15 years, and now they are calling Bay City home. Welcome Kristen and Mike.
The city wants to remind you that burning requires a permit, but, due to covid restrictions, permits issued in 2020 are still valid. If you need a new permit, you can download the form off of the city's website, www.ci.bay-city.or.us. You can mail the form to city hall or deposit it in the payment slot at city hall. Don't forget, dog tags are required for all dogs in the city limits. If you have a valid rabies certificate, call city hall to make an appointment to get your dog tags.
If you don’t already know Billy and Mary Schreiber, you will wish you did – two of the true rare pearls of Bay City. Billy and Mary have been active members of our community for many years. Among other contributions, Billy served on the city council for 12 years, where he was involved in many of the improvements that make Bay City what it is today. Billy has also served as president of the TLCC Board. We spent an afternoon listening to wonderful stories of their lives and adventures. Before we sat down for our interview, we were treated to a tour of their historic home, complete with collections of beautifully restored antiques. The real treat for me was learning that Mary and Billy are both artists….Mary painting, and Billy in stained glass. Billy is a graphic artist by trade, which is no surprise to anyone who has seen his home. But in 1973 Billy and Mary left Minnesota and came to Oregon where Billy joined his dad and uncle in seafood processing. At the time their cannery was in Newport; but in 1975 they built a new cannery in Garibaldi. Billy said they fresh-packed 3 million pounds of shrimp in their first season and implemented a process of individually quick-freezing and glazing shrimp using liquid nitrogen to prevent freezer burn. They were also able to produce 2500 tins of tuna per day. He and Mary later expanded their business as a custom cannery and smokehouse with a sales outlet managed by Mary. Billy’s contributions to the commercial fishing industry went beyond his own business. He served 8 years as a port commissioner in Garibaldi, was on the Tuna Commission, Salmon Commission, and was an advisor to the OSU Extension Service Sea Grant program for 25 years. He also conducted interviews of fisher persons for the National Marine Fisheries Service to profile how they lived and worked. Last year he conducted more interviews of fishers for Ecotrust to aide in building trust between the two groups. This just scratches the surface of what we learned about this remarkable couple. Some people give their all to their community, or their all to their jobs, but Billy and Mary have given their all to both. Bay City is truly blessed to have Billy and Mary as part of our community.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
