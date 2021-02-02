Greetings Bay City! Do you know what I have missed during the pandemic shutdowns?......the library. Not that I didn't order Ebooks and read them on my smartphone. But I missed going inside on rainy days and spending all the time I needed or wanted selecting my weekly reads. This week I had a fun phone interview with our Bay City librarian, Angel Cavanaugh. I found out that she was raised in Tillamook and graduated from Western Oregon University in Monmouth, my home town! Angel has been our branch librarian for approximately one and a half years. She shared that she loves her job, and its been the best experience. She feels that, when you serve in the smaller community branches, you get to know your patrons personally and become part of their lives and the community at large.
She would like our community to know that, because of Covid, we can't come in, but they are there. It just looks a little different this year. Besides offering curbside pickup, they offer U-Tube songs, crafts, stories, and videos. The Teen Winter Reading Program is happening right now through March 12th. The children's monthly craft projects have also become very popular. Materials for craft projects can be picked up at curbside. This year's seed program will also look different. For your free veggie and flower seed packets, you will find them outside of Mana's Kitchen. Help yourself, but if you need more, or have questions, contact the Bay City Library. The Bay City Branch is open Mon.-Fri., 12:00-5:00 PM. For information and participation call (503)377-0231 or go online at tillabook.beanstack.com.
News from the Nestucca Valley Chamber:
Their monthly meeting will be held at 12:00-1:15 PM, Tuesday, February 2nd on ZOOM. They have two guests that, no matter where you live in Tillamook County, you will want to hear. They are Geri Godber, the new Tillamook County Library System Director, and Jaykob Wood, the new Director of the Tillamook County Museum. They will also hear reports from either or both Representative David Gomberg and Senator Dick Anderson, and the Tillamook County Health Department. Future events will also be discussed. You can join the ZOOM meeting at:
Meeting ID: 835 1516 7915
Passcode: 291475
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdeTpgCVHo
Although we do not have a Bay City Chamber of Commerce at this time, the Oyster Club would like to change that. In the meantime, if you would like to find out more about the Oyster Club and their planned events, call (503)931-9721.
Mark your calendars now for the City Council workshop on Monday, February 8th at 5:30 PM, and the City Council meeting on Tuesday, the 9th at 6:00 PM. You can also attend by ZOOM. For contact information call City Hall at (503)377-2288.
News from the Bay City Arts Center:
The Bay City Arts Center announced that the first of its 2021 Live-stream Concert Series will be a jazz performance by guitarist John Stowell and saxophonist Rob Scheps on January 30th starting at 7:00 PM. John has been hosting and performing jazz concerts at BCAC for over 20 years, and Rob is well known in the jazz world as a saxophonist and flutist. The concert is being co-produced by Graham Nystrom of Coast Community Radio in Astoria. Viewers can access the concert via the Bay City Arts Center’s Facebook page @baycityartscenter or by clicking the link in the “upcoming events” page on the BCAC’s website, baycityartscenter.weebly.com. A second jazz concert by John Stowell and acclaimed jazz singer Anandi Gefroh is scheduled for April 24th. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring this concert series can email baycityartscenter@gmail.com. I want to thank BCAC for bringing cultural events such as this for the benefit of our community and all of Tillamook County.
I have mentioned in past Fenceposts about finding a wonderful new author, Fredrik Bacman. I loved his first book, “Britt-Marie was Here”. She was a misfit….an odd duck. All alone she moves to a new town. The story centers on how the community falls in love with Britt-Marie. I still love that story. I love to think that if a stranger like Britt-Marie moved to Bay City, we would wrap our arms around her and love her. Those are the stories I am drawn to.
I am closing today with these thoughts from the Hallmark “Friendship Book”:
“If there’s a stranger in your neighborhood today, better check up on him; he may need a friend. If he is still a stranger tomorrow, better check up on your neighborhood.” (Barton Hillis)
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
