This feels like old times, it’s nice to be back writing the column for the week while Jody takes a little time off. I wrote the Bay City Fencepost a couple of years ago and always enjoyed it. The best part of writing the column was the opportunity to talk to so many people each week. Making that human connection and visiting with so many different folks from Bay City and the other amazing Tillamook County towns was such a fun experience. That’s sure been one of the hard parts of this pandemic; the reduction of human connection and contact and the multiple, small, interactions we used to have throughout an average day. That’s why when Jody asked me if I’d like to write her column this week I jumped at the chance. See, I’d read Jody’s column from last week and I was already looking forward to her upcoming columns in which she’ll be talking with some of the multitudes of incredible people we have in Bay City. I was looking forward to reading about our neighbors and enjoying that human connection. There was someone I knew she wouldn’t cover though, a unique and beautiful gem in a sea of already shining souls. That person is Jody Daily. Jody would never write about herself, well at least not to sing her praises, as she’s truly one of the most humble people I know. Her humbleness is even more amazing when one starts to read the long list of this woman’s accomplishments! Now, because I didn’t talk to Jody about the topic of this column beforehand, I’m going to refrain from listing her personal and professional history and her family information as I don’t know how much she would want to share. I will, however, tell you that Jody, along with her husband Kin, is someone who backs up her words with action. If Jody says she’s going to do something you can consider it done. When Jody does something, she doesn’t quit halfway or stop when it’s “good enough”. Nope, when Jody does something, she puts her all in to it and she does it with all her heart and mind. Her heart is so caring and kind, she’s sharp-witted as it gets, and she makes people feel welcomed and cared for the moment she meets them. She loves her family with a gentle fierceness that’s beautiful to see, she cares for her friends with such devotion, and she adores Bay City and wants great things for it and she never shies away from hard work. As I was thinking about the amazing qualities Jody has and working to condense them down to the size constraints of this article, I realized why Jody fits so well in Bay City. Those qualities she has, how she loves her family, cares for her friends, adores Bay City and works darn hard every, single day, well, that IS Bay City. Those are the things that make Bay City so special and such an amazing place to live and visit. Because we see so many positive traits, like the traits Jody has, like so many of our neighbors have, when we don’t see each other as much we really do feel the absence of all that positivity. Jody is truly amazing, I didn’t even get in to her immeasurable amounts of civic service, nor did I mention how at City Council meetings when a volunteer is needed or we need some ideas on a topic, we often joke of adding the new task to Jody’s list since we know we can always count on her. Bay City is lucky to have Jody. I’m incredibly lucky to call Jody my friend. I am also so lucky to live here, where our average daily interactions with each other are so pleasant, interesting, and so kind that during our time of quarantine and isolation, I genuinely miss those seemingly insignificant greetings. As we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, I’m excited to see each other more, to interact more, to chat after meetings and while at the store. Bay City is family, friends, community, and hard work and I cannot wait to hear all about yours. And, Jody? Thank you for everything and I can’t wait for the next Pearl festival and to see what you do next! Let’s do lunch soon!
-Wendy Krostag, Bay City
