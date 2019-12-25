Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! I hope that everyone has safe travels. Christmas is the busiest holiday of the year and can sometimes be overwhelming. Every year I tell myself that I am only going to put a wreath on the front door and we’re all going out to dinner. For some reason that never happens and before I know it, my whole house is covered in glitz and sparkle. An ideal Christmas for me would be spending time with friends and family and taking in all of the special events that Bay City and our surrounding communities have to offer. But for every Christmas dinner, concert, or other special event we get to enjoy, someone behind the scenes is making it happen.
We are enjoying all the packages and cards we have received, thanks to postmaster Steve Reeves working overtime processing all of the incoming and outgoing mail. Despite the huge volume during the holiday season, Steve always greets his customers with Christmas cheer. Steve’s wit and humor brightens the day of everyone who comes to his counter. Thanks Steve!
If you missed the Methodist Church Women’s Christmas Bazaar on December 14th, you missed the best one. Marj Dyrnes, Jane Erskine, Kathy Pollock, Karen Allenbrand, Linda Melgosa, and many others should be congratulated for their well-organized bazaar and hard work. May I say, just watching them work wore me out.
I’m giving you early notice of The Lunar New Year event at Bay City Art Center on January 25th at 7:00 PM, featuring Amanda Stanaway. Amanda is known for her Gutsy Folk Rock and personality on stage. Also performing is Patrick Tetreault and The Pride of the North Bank. Tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. For tickets contact Bay City Art Center, Mana’s Kitchen, or Discovery Design. Get your tickets early. This could be a sold-out crowd. We have some December birthdays to celebrate: Allie Jones’s birthday is December 17th. Allie just retired from the Blue Heron French Cheese Company. I thought she would have too much time on her hands so I have signed her up for several committees, well, not really. But she is one of our most faithful Pearl Festival volunteers.
Marj Dyrnes’s and Pat Ryan’s birthdays are on the 23rd. They not only share a birthday, but they are both members and pillars of the Methodist Church. I would sign them up for committees, but they are already on all of them. My friend, Kathy Pollock’s birthday is the 24th. She and her husband Robert serve in many capacities at the Methodist Church and are members of the Boosters Club, VFW and VFW Auxiliary. Robert has
served on the Bay City Council and they are both new members of the Oyster Club. I don’t dare sign them up for any more committees. The Bay City Council will hold a special meeting on December 23rd beginning at 5:30 PM. The agenda items are consideration of Resolution 19-26 Interfund Loan and Resolution 19-27 Budget
Appropriations. The meeting will be held in Council chambers located at 5525 B St., Bay City. The public is always welcome to attend. You’ll find that city business is always fascinating and sometimes even entertaining.
You can email me if you have information that you would like to share with the Fencepost. You can reach me at (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com. I’ll meet you next week at the Fencepost.
